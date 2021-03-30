Bethenny Frankel Gives Rare Update on Her Daughter Bryn

During a recent interview, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel gave a rare update on her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

“They go through emotional things at school, but being home [amid quarantine], they’re all slightly anxiety-ridden, but they don’t really know it because they’re not familiar with the term that we use,” Frankel recently told Us Weekly about parenting her daughter. “You feel that they don’t understand their friends as much.”

Frankel also spoke about how coronavirus quarantine can affect parenting. “You felt guilty if you were not spending every second with your kid and now, you’re home with your kids all day,” the former Real Housewives of New York star explained. “I hear from parents that they get frustrated. You bicker more with your partners, with your kids, with your friends. You take things more seriously. We value time differently. I mean, everything’s different.”

Frankel continued, “There is no perfect child or perfect parent. You have to go with your gut, just like in business. You don’t need to crowdsource parenting tips. Moms can be judgmental. And I don’t believe in giving or taking unsolicited advice.”

Frankel shares her daughter with her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy.

Bethenny Frankel Has Said That Her Daughter is ‘Very Creative’

Although Frankel has kept her daughter’s life pretty private, in the past, she has revealed that Bryn has quite the creative bone in her. In October 2020, Frankel told Us Weekly, “She’s very creative. She’s an incredible artist. … She has that gift. She crafts, and she’s patient.”

Last summer, Frankel also revealed that her daughter loves to cook, just like her mom. According to Bravo, Frankel shared a video on Instagram of her and daughter Bryn making homemade crêpes filled with melted chocolate chips last August. In the video, Frankel said to her daughter, “You’re an amazing chef. This is Bryn’s recipe. Nothing to do with me.”

Bethenny Frankel Recently Got Engaged

It looks like Frankel’s daughter, Bryn, might be getting a new stepfather soon. In mid-March, Frankel announced that she is engaged to her boyfriend of two years, Paul Bernon. “I’m very excited, and it’s really wonderful,” Frankel told Extra TV on March 29.

However, Frankel still isn’t sure where her wedding will take place. Bernon currently resides in the Boston, Massachusetts, area, but Frankel is still deciding if she wants the nuptials in the Big Apple. “I’m not sure,” Frankel told Extra TV. “I’m not sure. I mean, I love New York. I’m not sure.”

Frankel has been with Bernon since 2018, but the two briefly split in the fall of 2020. Frankel talked about the breakup during an October appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling DeGeneres, “Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives — when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow. We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really, really happy.”

READ NEXT: Inside Why This ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Star Stopped Filming Mid-Season