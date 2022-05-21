Bethenny Frankel Gives New Update on Her Daughter

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is giving a rare update on her 12-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy. During a May 19 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” host Andy Cohen asked Frankel how co-parenting was going with her ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

“Bryn’s here, she’s happy, she’s in a great school, she’s an artist, she’s free and loved and in a great place,” Frankel revealed about her daughter during the segment.

Play

Bethenny Frankel Is Finally Divorced | WWHL Bethenny Frankel confirms that she and Jason Hoppy are officially divorced after eight years of legal battles. She also opens up about her engagement to Paul Bernon. ►► Subscribe To WWHL: bravo.ly/WWHLSub Watch WWHL Sun-Thu 11/10c: WWHL Website: bravotv.com/watch-what-happens-live Follow WWHL: twitter.com/BravoWWHL Like WWHL: facebook.com/WatchWhatHappensLive WWHL Tumblr: bravowwhl.tumblr.com/ 'Watch What Happens: Live' is Bravo's late-night,… 2022-05-20T01:30:04Z

During her appearance, Frankel also spoke about her daughter’s appearance in many of her TikTok videos. On the social media platform, Frankel and her daughter have re-created a few iconic “Real Housewives” moments and more.

“In many of them, she gets to sort of yell at me, she gets to say like, ‘You dirty,’ or something,” Frankel explained. “And so that’s fun. I’m like you get to yell at Mommy right now, because I’m strict. She just is funny. She has sort of like a dry sense of humor. She’s funny and I enjoy it. She doesn’t care about any of pomp and circumstance. I’m sometimes, like, ‘Let’s do a funny one.’ And then she enjoys watching it once we do it.'”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-3 and then returned for seasons 7-11.

Frankel Said Her Daughter Is ‘Very Creative’

While speaking with Us Weekly in October 2020, Frankel revealed more about her daughter’s artistic abilities, explaining that she was “very creative.”

“She’s very creative,” Frankel said at the time. “She’s an incredible artist. … She has that gift. She crafts, and she’s patient.”

Frankel continued, explaining that although her daughter loves art, she’s not a huge fan of schoolwork. “Like me … she’s not, like, jumping up and down,” Frankel said. “She’s not Reese Witherspoon in Election. Neither was I. I don’t know if she has that drive. … I’m OK with whatever she has.”

Frankel Does Not Want to Appear on the New RHONY Reboot

If fans were looking forward to seeing Frankel’s return on the new “Real Housewives of New York” reboot, it doesn’t seem like they should get their hopes up. During an April 2022 episode of her podcast, Just B., Frankel admitted that she doesn’t see the appeal in coming back.

“It’s not something that seems like it’s appealing to me, it seems like a hodgepodge when they already have a couple of series of hodgepodges of everyone mixed together, so this is a hodgepodge of people who used to be in one city.,” Frankel said during an April 1 episode of her podcast about the new series. “It’s a little unclear and confusing for me.”

Frankel also said during the podcast, “Listen, I think they’re smart to keep going back to the well and keep finding new ways to make things. This is a show that, back when we were doing it, and we didn’t have glam squads and we didn’t have high budgets and we just had great conversation and freshness, it was a different show.”

In March 2022, Andy Cohen revealed to Variety that the network would be rebooting “The Real Housewives of New York” into two different shows: one that features the “OG” ‘wives, and one with a completely new cast.

READ NEXT: Meghan McCain Opens up About Friendship With Erika Jayne