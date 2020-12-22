Bethenny Frankel Offers Update on Daughter Bryn

In a recent Instagram story, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel offered a new update on her 10-year-old daughter, Bryn Hoppy.

According to Bravo, in an Instagram story posted on December 18, Frankel revealed that her daughter is an amazing artist. In her story, Frankel showed off a painting made by Hoppy, which illustrated a purple and blue sky filled with clouds and multicolored flowers.

“[Bryn] makes this, not copying anything, just — this is what she makes,” Frankel said about the painting in her Instagram story. “Am I crazy that this is, like, really good? Because, I mean, to me, that looks really good.”

In 2010, Frankel welcomed her daughter with now ex-husband Jason Hoppy. The two filed for divorce in 2012.

Bethenny Frankel Said That Her Daughter Is Very Creative

During an October interview with Us Weekly, Frankel spoke more about her daughter and her artistic abilities. “She’s very creative. She’s an incredible artist. … She has that gift. She crafts, and she’s patient,” Frankel told Us Weekly at the time.

Frankel also revealed to Us Weekly that she and her daughter have similar feelings towards school and schoolwork. “Like me … she’s not, like, jumping up and down,” Frankel said to Us Weekly. “She’s not Reese Witherspoon in Election. Neither was I. I don’t know if she has that drive. … I’m OK with whatever she has.”

Frankel continued, saying, “She’s got my proclivity to humor for sure.” Frankel also described her daughter as a “free spirit.”

Bethenny Frankel Rarely Shows off Her Daughter on Social Media

Over the past few years, Frankel has been very private when it comes to sharing details about her daughter, and rarely shows off photos of her on social media. However, Frankel did post a rare photo of her daughter for her 10th birthday on her Instagram page this past May, writing a sweet and heartfelt message to her in the caption.

“Peanut, I love you so much,” Frankel wrote. “You have given me ten years of joy, inspiration, laughter and absolute love. You bring meaning to my life every day. You are such a sweet, loving and sunny person that shines light on everyone around you. You are loved. I wish for you health and happiness and that you continue to do what you love and what makes you happy every day and let your free spirit fly!”

In 2017, Frankel told People that she spends a lot of time with her daughter. “When I work, I work. And when I’m with my child, I’m with my child,” Frankel said to People at the time. “I spend a lot of intense time alone with my kid.”