Bethenny Frankel Denies Dissing a Real Housewife

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is not one to keep her thoughts and opinions to herself. Recently, Frankel found herself in some Twitter drama with Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Lisa Barlow.

She’s amazing. Long time ago thank you! ♥️ pic.twitter.com/L5E7O2eM3u — Lisa Barlow (@LisaBarlow7) February 13, 2021

A fan asked Barlow on Twitter, “Have you connected with [Bethenny?] Both amazing New Yorkers with an alcohol brand! Not just alcohol, just strong opinionated women that don’t take [BS].” Barlow replied with a photo of Frankel and herself saying, “She’s amazing. Long time ago thank you!”

Frankel then retweeted the photo and added the caption, “We met years ago when I was hosting Chefdance & she had the brand back then. I remember her being beautiful & sweet. I had no idea she was on the show. Congrats.”

Fans immediately thought Frankel had shaded Barlow by saying she had, “no idea she was on the show.” One fan replied, “Wow the shade,‘I had no idea she was on the show’ sure, sure Bethenny, whatever you say.” Another added, “Ms. Shade? – Your table is ready.”

Frankel Explained She Did Not Purposely Shade Barlow

After hearing that many followers thought she was dissing her fellow tequila lover, Frankel addressed the “shade.” The 50-year-old Skinnygirl founder tweeted, “I’m so good that I don’t even know what I threw. I’ll own the shade but please tell me what to take credit for…”

Another follower tweeted, “I had no idea she was on the show’ a day after their reunion episode… I miss your shade.” Frankel retweeted the statement and added the caption, “I am the most literal person. I had no idea. Sweetie, I don’t shade, I thunder and I storm. You will know when there is a lightning storm. We will go right past shade. I haven’t seen the show.”

Barlow also assured fans that there is no bad blood between the two reality stars. “Thank you Bethenny, you made that 10 days amazing,” she tweeted on February 12. “Our whole team still talks about it [the event where they met]. You are everything.”

Frankel rounded out the Twitter fan battle joking, “You people are crazy… and I love it.. and I mean b*tsh*t… Please don’t change. Xo”

Another Former RHONY Star Shaded Another Real Housewife Recently

Frankel is not the only former RHONY star to speak her mind. RHONY alum Dorinda Medley spoke out against Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider.

Following the season 11 premiere of RHONJ on February 17, Medley took to her Twitter to let viewers know how she felt about the episode. She was not on Goldschneider’s team following the analogy she made about Teresa Giudice’s daughter, Gia.

After Giudice spread rumors about Goldschneider’s husband cheating, Goldschneider tried to male an analogy that Gia Giudice, does cocaine, which sparked a heated reaction from Giudice. Goldschneider was trying to make the point that both rumors were baseless.

“@JGSchneid the lowest of the lowest,” Medley wrote on Twitter. “@Teresa_Giudice you are a survivor and I love you! #greatestmom #ilovegia.”

In a following Tweet, Medley blasted the New Jersey star again. “@JGSchneid what were you thinking?” Medley wrote. “#shameonyou #teamteresaguidance.”

