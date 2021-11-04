Bethenny Frankel Gives X-Rated Explanation of Pete Davidson’s Appeal

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel is getting candid regarding comedian Pete Davidson’s allure, as reported by Page Six.

According to Page Six, the “Saturday Night Live” star and Kim Kardashian have been spending time with each other. The publication reported the pair and their friends shared a meal at a popular New York social club called Zero Bond, on November 3, following Kardashian’s stint hosting “SNL” on October 9, 2021.

As fans of the “King of Staten Island” actor are aware, Davidson previously had a long-term relationship with Larry David’s daughter, ​​Cazzie David, and was engaged to singer Ariana Grande. Following his breakup with Grande in 2018, the 27-year-old was photographed being affectionate with Kate Beckinsale. In 2021, he had a relatively brief relationship with actress Phoebe Dynevor, as reported by Page Six.

Bethenny Frankel Shared Her Thoughts About Pete Davidson on Twitter

Page Six reported that on November 4, Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter to share her thoughts regarding Davidson.

“Years later, I still maintain that Pete Davidson shoots diamonds out of his penis….he needs a deal with @ZalesJewelers (and yes he is talented, charming, smart & cute) but his game is tight,” read the tweet, seemingly referring to Davidson’s recent companionship with Kardashian.

Some social media users responded to Frankel’s tweet.

“He’s got something going that I can’t figure out. He is sooo not appealing to me. However he gets the ladies it’s amazing. Kate Beckinsale are you kidding me!” wrote a commenter.

The publication noted that the 51-year-old had shared similar sentiments about Davidson’s love life on social media in 2019.

“So Pete Davidson was engaged to the sexy & talented @ArianaGrande and is now dating the beyond stunning @KateBeckinsale? So I guess it’s clear that he shoots diamonds out of his penis?” wrote the mother-of-one.

Pete Davidson Spoke About Kim Kardashian & Kanye West in 2019

Pete Davidson met Kim Kardashian before she hosted “SNL.” During an April 2019 appearance on “The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon,” the “Big Time Adolescence” actor shared that he attended a dinner at Nobu to celebrate rapper Kid Cudi’s birthday. Davidson revealed he had offered to pay for the dinner, which he ended up regretting when Kim Kardashian and her then-husband Kanye West joined the celebration.

“Cudi goes, ‘Hey, Kim and Kanye might come by,’ and I was like, ‘That would be awesome!’ And then I was like, ‘Oh no.’ So they come by and we’re outside, right. And then, Kanye goes, ‘Let’s get the special room in the back.’ And I was like, ‘Oh no!’ I was like, ‘Yeah! All right! Cool, sick!’ So we’re sitting in there and I’m like texting my touring agent, ‘Yo, you gotta book more shows,’” recalled Davidson.

The comedian went on to say that West began ordering expensive dishes.

“The waiter comes and is like, ‘What would you like to order Kanye?’ And he goes, ‘I want the stuff that’s not even on the menu, that crazy stuff.’ I was like, ‘Oh my god, the crazy stuff?’” said the “SNL” star.

Despite feeling overwhelmed by the dinner bill, the comedian shared kind words about West and Kardashian.

“I just want to say like Kim and Kanye, the cutest couple ever. Very, very sweet people. I had a really good time with them,” asserted Davidson.

