Fans ‘Disappointed’ in Bethenny Frankel for Having Colton Underwood on Her Podcast

Bethenny Frankel had former “Bachelor” star Colton Underwood on her podcast and fans aren’t happy about it.

The former “Real Housewives of New Jersey” star’s podcast was the latest press stop for Underwood, who has been on a bit of an interview kick since he came out as gay in April 2021.

“I’ve ran from myself for a long time. I’ve hated myself for a long time. And I’m gay. And I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. And the next step in all of this was sort of letting people know,” Underwood told Robin Roberts on “Good Morning America” last year.

Less than a year later, Underwood got engaged to his boyfriend, Jordan C. Brown.

“After my birthday, Jordan and I went to Big Sur for a weekend getaway to decompress and relax in nature. I couldn’t have pictured a more beautiful place to celebrate an amazing milestone in my life and relationship,” he told People magazine.

“I’m extremely happy! 2021 was the most transformative year of my life. Starting 2022 off with my best friend, teammate and now fiancé is something I never thought was going to be possible,” he added.

Underwood had been promoting his Netflix show “Coming Out Colton,” which followed his journey of telling his family and closest friends that he is gay, after coming out. From there, he had landed a spot on the new CBS show “Beyond the Edge,” which premiered in March 2022, and he has been doing some press for that as well.

Underwood was previously accused of “stalking” and “harassing” his ex-girlfriend, Cassie Randolph, according to TMZ, and many “Bachelor” fans have found themselves wondering how Underwood is continually given a platform despite his troubled past.

He discussed coming out and his sexuality with Frankel on the “Just B” podcast, but the interview sparked a similar response from the public.

Some Reality Television Viewers Took to Reddit to Express Their Disappointment in Frankel

Shortly after the March 24, 2022, episode of Frankel’s podcast was released, a Reddit thread it was started, and several people shared how unhappy they were to learn that Frankel had given Underwood a platform.

“I’m SO disappointed in Bethenny that she would have him on. Considering her history with abuse and harassment I can’t believe she’s giving him another platform to speak on,” one Redditor wrote, kicking off the thread.

“Gross, wth?! I listened for a few minutes because I expected her to railroad him, but she’s literally giving him a platform,” another comment read.

“Bethenny will always put fame and money before integrity,” a third person added.

“I know. That is also disappointing but it hits different that Bethenny is hosting him while also being a survivor and calling herself an advocate for women who have been through harassment/abuse/dv,” a fourth comment read.

Frankel isn’t the only person who fans have been unhappy with when it comes to Underwood. In early March 2022, Andy Cohen had Underwood on Bravo’s “Watch What Happens Live,” and fans couldn’t help but be disappointed in the host — and the network.

In an effort to promote the episode, the official WWHL Instagram account shared some pics of Underwood, and Bravo fans took to the comments section to share their feelings of him — and on Cohen/Bravo for having a “predator” on the show.

“Remember what he did to Cassie Randolph? I sure do,” one comment read.

“Stop giving predators platforms,” someone else wrote.

“He sucks, shouldn’t be given a platform after what he did,” a third person commented.

