UPDATE: Bethenny Frankel & Jason Hoppy’s Divorce

It all may be coming together for Bethenny Frankel. The former Real Housewives of New York City star battled with her ex Jason Hoppy over multiple RHONY seasons.

Fortunately for all parties involved, it looks like the two are officially over. Page Six reported on March 23 that a judge singed off on the divorce on January 20. Frankel’s rep confirmed the news to Us Weekly. Neither outlet divulged the divorce details. The divorce agreement occurred more than eight years after Frankel originally filed for divorce in January 2013.

Past RHONY seasons showed Frankel and Hoppy struggling for more than a few years. The two fell in love and got married in 2010, but it didn’t last long. The couple split in December 2012 after nearly three years of marriage together. Since then, the two have dealt with a challenging custody battle over Bryn Hoppy – until recently.

Frankel appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in late September where she confirmed that she and Hoppy were still legally married. “Are you and Paul [Bernon] talking marriage?” Frankel then broke the news that she’s, “still married.” A stunned Cohen replied, “You’re killing me.”

Frankel Can Now Marry Her Beau

When one door closes, another one opens. Frankel is officially engaged, People reported Tuesday, March 23. The RHONY star is engaged to her now fiancé Paul Bernon. Frankel originally began dating the film producer and real estate developer in 2018.

Frankel announced that she had split from Bernon after a two-year relationship with the businessman in October 2020. At the time, sources told Page Six, “It’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny.” But in January, the two were spotted together in Miami, Florida, hanging out with Bryn Hoppy at friend Romero Britto’s art studio, which sparked rumors that the couple had gotten back together.

Frankel confirmed that she and Bernon were back on in February. In the Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Frankel posed for a mirror selfie as Bernon stood behind her. She captioned the photo, “Behind every woman… (you fill in the blanks here.) Happy Valentine’s Day xoxo.”

The former RHONY star shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy with her now ex-husband Jason Hoppy. She discussed her daughter’s relationship with Bernon on a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Bryn knows him and loves him,” she said. “They’re very, very similar people.”

“He’s a good person who I love,” she told People in late 2019. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

Frankel & Hoppy Went Through Several Custody Battle Disagreements

The primary reason the divorce took several years was due to disagreements in how they would share their daughter Bryn.

“The divorce is taking a toll on her,” a source told Us Weekly in June 2013. “She just wants what’s best for her daughter. She wants this divorce to be over and done with, but it’s being drawn out by Jason. All Bethenny wants to do is move on.”

Things took a turn for the worst when Hoppy was charged with allegedly harassing and stalking Frankel in 2017. The alleged charges in turn delayed the case. Hoppy denied the charges and agreed to a plea deal that forced him to stay away from Frankel for six months in order to have the charges dismissed.

The couple met again in court in March 2019 where they battled over custody yet again. Frankel and Hoppy were not able to finalize their divorce then, and it took nearly two more years to reach an agreement.

READ NEXT: VIDEO: Real Housewives of New York City Season 13 Trailer