Bethenny Frankel Wants Better Role Models for Children

Bethenny Frankel clapped back at a Twitter user who sarcastically called her the “biggest fan” of the Kardashians.

Frankel, who previously appeared on “The Real Housewives of New York,” tweeted about Kim Kardashian getting booed at a football game, and what she said had at least one person suggesting that her constant criticism of Kardashian is getting to be too much.

“Why is everyone surprised that @KimKardashian was booed at a football game? It’s America’s pastime. The fans are people with daughters & sons who have hope for realistic role models for their children. Football is not the superficial land of fashion. Those fans can’t be bought,” Frankel tweeted.

“You’ve got to start clout farming the Kardashians, youre clearly their biggest fan at this point,” someone responded. Frankel then let loose and didn’t have the nicest things to say about reality television, including the franchise she used to be on.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Insinuated That ‘Real Housewives’ Stars Aren’t Good Role Models for Kids

Frankel suggested that the reason she isn’t going back to the “Real Housewives” franchise is because she wants to stand for something — and be a bigger role model to kids.

“If true, I would do the list of tv offers I have, or go back to RHONY for millions. Or do the myriad of paid promotions & deals I turn down daily. I want a world where children don’t see this phony, filtered, attention grabbing, lying culture celebrated. I want new role models,” Frankel wrote.

Frankel, who has one 12-year-old daughter, left RHONY for good after the show’s 11th season. When Andy Cohen announced the network’s plan to revamp the series and to add a new “legacy” show, rumors that Frankel would be involved swirled online. She was quick to shoot them down, however.

On the May 13, 2022, episode of her “Just B” podcast she confirmed that she wasn’t returning to the series in any form.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don’t love. I’m now that person that can actually say, ‘I’ve really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don’t,’” Frankel said, adding that people do the show for “the money, the relevance, the fame or the street cred.”

“No one’s doing it because it makes them feel good and it’s healthy. And I have chose to live a healthier life,” she added.

Frankel Says That ‘Parents Are the Primary Role Models’

In continuing the discussion about how kids shouldn’t be looking up to people who are “phony” and “filtered,” Frankel responded to a fan who suggested that football players aren’t exactly the best role models. Frankel agreed.

“Excellent point…” she tweeted. She then rounded out her feelings on the matter of role models as a whole.

“Parents are the primary role models. I get that.. I hear of 16 year olds getting eyebrow lifts, butt implants, extensions, false lashes, acrylics, Botox etc. 50 yr old friends don’t do this stuff. It’s hard to control what the media feeds these children. Real needs to be valued,” she tweeted.

