Bethenny Frankel Engaged

Bravo fan favorite and former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel is officially engaged, People reported Tuesday, March 23. The RHONY star is engaged to her now fiancé Paul Bernon. Frankel originally began dating the film producer and real estate developer in 2018.

Frankel announced that she had split from Bernon after a two-year relationship with the businessman in October 2020. At the time, sources told Page Six, “It’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny.” But in January, the two were spotted together in Miami, Florida, hanging out with Bryn at friend Romero Britto’s art studio, which sparked rumors that the couple had gotten back together.

Frankel confirmed that she and Bernon were back on in February. In the Valentine’s Day Instagram post, Frankel posed for a mirror selfie as Bernon stood behind her. She captioned the photo, “Behind every woman… (you fill in the blanks here.) Happy Valentine’s Day xoxo.”

The former RHONY star shares 10-year-old daughter Bryn Hoppy with her now ex-husband Jason Hoppy. She discussed her daughter’s relationship with Bernon on a 2019 appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen. “Bryn knows him and loves him,” she said. “They’re very, very similar people.”

“He’s a good person who I love,” she told People in late 2019. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

Frankel & Bernon Recently Sparked Engagement Rumors

For true RHONY fans, this engagement may not have been a total shock. The couple sparked engagement rumors just a few days ago. Frankel was spotted wearing a massive diamond ring on her left ring finger while at a beach in Florida on Saturday, March 20. Frankel is taking the tropical getaway with Bernon and Bryn.

The photos – captured by Page Six and shown above – show Frankel wearing a colorful one-piece swimsuit with a few blinged out accessories. Frankel donned Cartier bracelets on her right arm along with a watch on her left arm. And of course, the massive rectangular diamond shined on her left ring finger.

Frankel has not publicly addressed the engagement nor the new rock.

Frankel May Finally Have Her Happy Ending

Past RHONY seasons showed Frankel and her ex Jason Hoppy struggling for more than a few years. The two fell in love and got married in 2010, but it didn’t last long. The couple split in December 2012 after nearly three years of marriage together. Since then, the two have dealt with a challenging custody battle over Bryn Hoppy – until recently.

Frankel appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in late September, shortly before her split with Bernon. “Are you and Paul [Bernon] talking marriage?” Frankel then broke the news that she’s, “still married.” A stunned Cohen replied, “You’re killing me.”

Fortunately for all parties involved, it looks like the two are officially over. Page Six reported on March 23 that a judge singed off on the divorce on January 20. The outlet did not detail the divorce details. The divorce agreement occurred more than eight years after Frankel originally filed for divorce in January 2013.

With the divorce finalized, Frankel and Bernon can legally have a happy ending.

