Why The RHONY Cast Is Mad at Bethenny Frankel

Although Bethenny Frankel is no longer on The Real Housewives of New York, it doesn’t mean that she can’t stir up some drama from afar.

According to a new report from Page Six, the current Real Housewives of New York cast is mad at Frankel after she announced her engagement to Paul Bernon on the same day that the Season 13 trailer dropped. “They’re all confused why she’s still obsessed with ‘RHONY’ and would orchestrate her engagement news to come out the same time as the trailer for the show,” a source who has close ties to the franchise told the publication.

The source continued, “Bethenny is just being her petty self, but she can’t take away the cast’s happiness or how hard they worked this season during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Frankel was a cast member of The Real Housewives of New York during seasons one through three and made a return for seasons seven through 11.

Bethenny Frankel’s Former Castmates Do Not Miss Her

While speaking to Page Six, the source close to the cast revealed that Frankel is not missed on The Real Housewives of New York. “The cast collectively feels like the show is so much better without her and that she wouldn’t have been able to navigate the serious topics of this season,” the source told Page Six.

This season, the cast will welcome one new Housewife, Eboni K. Williams. Williams will be the first Black housewife to join the franchise. In October 2020, Williams told TMZ, “NYC is filled with successful and dynamic Black women. I’m excited to join this legendary franchise as the first Black housewife. Can’t wait to share a slice of life in this city that hasn’t been seen before.”

Williams continued, telling TMZ at the time, “Anyone who’s aware of my work knows I don’t hold back. I’m going to keep it just as real here as I do everywhere else.”

Bethenny Frankel Recently Received Negative Media Attention

Cry me a river…the plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals. 🤔 #MARRY https://t.co/AsbeYPF9ry — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) March 7, 2021

Over the past few weeks, Frankel has received some less than positive attention in the media after she slammed Meghan Markle on Twitter ahead of Markle’s interview with Oprah. Frankel wrote on March 7, “Cry me a river. The plight of being a game show host, fairly unknown actress, to suffering in a palace, w tiaras & 7 figure weddings for TWO WHOLE YEARS to being a household name w @Oprah on speed dial, fetching 7 m for interviews, hundreds of millions in media deals.”

Following her Tweet, Frankel received many negative replies from fans and celebrities alike. “Not a white housewife comparing her struggle to Meghan’s,” wrote Chrishell Stause of Selling Sunset. “A woman of color joining the Royal Family. It’s the delusion for me. Everyone is working overtime trying to silence her. Let us hear what she has to say!”

Comedian Jessica Kirson also called the former Real Housewives of New York star out, writing on Twitter, “I was the warm up comic on your failed morning talk show and you were a total b**** to me. For months you never said hello and you ordered me around like a dog. One day I walked off set because I had enough of your s***. Have a great day!”

