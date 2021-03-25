Wendy Williams Goes Off on ‘Petty’ Bethenny Frankel

During a recent episode of her talk show, Wendy Williams slammed former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel, calling her “mean” and more.

According to The Sun, during a March 24 episode of The Wendy Williams Show, Williams put Frankel on blast after she announced her engagement to Paul Bernon on the same day that The Real Housewives of New York Season 13 trailer premiered. “Bethenny does have her mean, petty ways. But that’s part of being a housewife,” Williams said. “I’m not sure what to believe though. Because to me, she’s moved on with her life. She’s got a whole pile of money.”

Williams continued, “She’s finally divorced, and she’s got a giant ring on her finger. She’s engaged, and the guy is real cute and real successful. But the question is did she orchestrate just to pull attention away?”

In the end, Williams did seem to conclude that Frankel pulled this on purpose. “Bethenny, it didn’t work,” Williams said. “Everybody’s talking about the Real Housewives, and nobody’s talking about you. I mean we’re talking about you but not in that way. Just move along with your life.”

Bethenny Frankel’s Former Castmates Are Reportedly Mad at Her

It wasn’t just Williams who noticed the timing of Frankel’s engagement announcement. Apparently, Frankel’s former castmates are also mad at the star. According to Page Six, a source who is close to The Real Housewives of New York told the publication, “They’re all confused why she’s still obsessed with ‘RHONY’ and would orchestrate her engagement news to come out the same time as the trailer for the show.”

The source continued, “Bethenny is just being her petty self, but she can’t take away the cast’s happiness or how hard they worked this season during the coronavirus pandemic.”

Wendy Williams Said That Bethenny Frankel Is Not Her ‘Favorite Person’

In May 2019, Williams admitted that Frankel is not her “favorite” person, according to Bravo. “Bethenny Frankel has never been my favorite person. Is that a secret?” the star said on an episode of The Wendy Williams Show.

However, Williams did reveal that she was willing to put their differences aside. “I’m forced to like her,” Williams confessed. “I like you, and I’m team you.” During the episode, Williams also offered Frankel to come on for a segment of her show.

“Bethenny, I want you to come on this talk show, and we’ll talk about everything,” Williams said at the time. “We’ve got a lot in common these days. I’ll ask her, how you doin? And then she’ll say to me: how you doin? And then I’ll say to her give me a hug, and she’ll say, hug me tighter.”

The Real Housewives of New York is set to return on May 4 at 9/8c on Bravo. The cast will feature Ramona Singer, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Leah McSweeney, and new Housewife Eboni K. Williams. Bershan Shaw and Heather Thomson will also be featured.

