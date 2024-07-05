Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Denies Wearing Ring Following Split

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel split from beau Paul Bernon in May after six years together. In the months that followed, some fans thought they spotted Frankel wearing the 15-plus-carat, emerald-cut diamond ring that Bernon proposed to her with.

Rumors that the former reality star was still sporting the bauble started when she posted a photo of herself in a white bathing suit on Instagram on June 30. In the picture, Frankel can be seen with a large diamond on her ring finger, which likely led to the chatter.

However, her rep has since spoken out to set the record straight.

“It’s amazing how people assume things. She’s not wearing an engagement ring,” a rep for Frankel told Us Weekly. “She has a ton of jewelry. This is ridiculous,” the rep added.

Frankel has one daughter, Bryn, 14, from her previous marriage to Jason Hoppy. It is unknown why her engagement to Bernon ended.

Bethenny Frankel Is Starting a ‘New Chapter’ Following the Split

Frankel has been mum on her split from Bernon. However, on May 27, she hinted at her new single life in an Instagram share.

“New summer, new home, new chapter… may your Memorial Day be filled with meaning, family, memories and love. Be present, laugh and don’t take yourself too seriously… love you,” she captioned the post.

Frankel, who started dating Bernon in 2018, wasn’t planning on getting married again, despite accepting her ex’s proposal.

“I don’t want to build a wedding,” the podcaster told E! News in July 2023.

“I love my life, I love my fiancé. He’s an amazing life partner and I don’t want to sign a contract with someone I love and I don’t want to plan a massive wedding for everybody else and not what we want,” she continued, adding, “I like doing what you want, not what society wants you to do.”

Bernon made a few appearances on Frankel’s social media over the years, but seemed to prefer a life out of the spotlight.

Bethenny Frankel’s Ex Is Dating Aurora Culpo

In the months since their split, Bernon, 45, has been spotted out with Aurora Culpo, older sister of model Olivia Culpo. The two “met online,” a source told Us Weekly.

“Aurora and Paul have been dating for over two months now. He moved on very quickly after Bethenny,” another source told Us Weekly. “Her family has met him and thinks he’s a really nice, ‘normal’ guy.’ They have a lot in common with him being from Boston and Aurora from an area nearby. Aurora has been spending time in Boston with him recently,” the source added.

Things appear to be fairly serious for the two, who both attended Olivia Culpo’s wedding in Rhode Island on June 29.

Aurora Culpo, 35, was previously married to Michael “Mikey” Bortone. They share custody of their two children, a son named Remi and a daughter named Solei. Aurora Culpo and Bernon have not confirmed their relationship, nor have they made things Instagram official.

