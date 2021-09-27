Bethenny Frankel Clarifies Her Podcast Claims About the Girardi’s

Bethenny Frankel always mentions it all, but this time, she might be reconsidering.

During a September 16, 2021, episode of her podcast, Just B, the former “Real Housewives of New York” star took a jab at Erika Girardi, claiming that she had known about the couple’s financial troubles for over four years. During the episode, Frankel explained that she had heard rumors about the couple’s money for years, and even alleged that Tom Girardi owed her late fiancé, Dennis Shields, half a million dollars.

Now, however, Frankel is clarifying her previous comments, claiming that she is “not an expert.”

“I don’t quote-unquote know Erika Jayne,” Frankel said in a new episode of her podcast obtained by Us Weekly, which premiers on September 28, 2021. “I’ve met her and we’ve done this sort of Instagram thing and she was at my house doing the crossover Housewives episode. I have no idea if she knew [about Tom’s actions]. I know nothing about their marriage, nothing about their life. … We’re not all experts on someone else’s lives.”

Frankel also added, “I knew that I knew. I knew that I told people. This is about, like, some people you know, you know that their husbands are cheating on them … and maybe the spouses don’t know. Or maybe they don’t want to know.”

Frankel was a cast member on “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons one through three and then made a return for seasons seven through 11.

Frankel Previously Revealed That She Had Warned Andy Cohen About the Rumors

During Frankel’s September 16, 2021, episode of her podcast, where she first divulged what she knew about the Girardi’s, the star also alleged that she had told Andy Cohen about the rumors she had heard. “I told Andy Cohen about it, just to say, ‘It’s not what you think,'” Frankel claimed.

Frankel continued, alleging, “So when this came out … Andy [Cohen] called me. He goes, ‘Holy s***. You really do know it all. You told me about this years ago.’ I’m like, ‘Yeah, I told you. You know, #IKnowItAll. So I knew about this whole thing. I knew since, yeah, probably 2017 and 2018, I knew about this.”

Girardi’s Attorney Tried to Debunk Frankel’s Claims

Shortly after Frankel spoke about Girardi on her podcast, Girardi’s attorney, Evan Borges, came to the “Real Housewies of Beverly Hills” star’s defense. “Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika,” Borges told Page Six on September 17, 2021.

Girardi’s attorney continued, “To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis [Shields], who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved.”

Girardi herself didn’t publicly respond to Frankel’s allegations.

