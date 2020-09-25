Why Bethenny Frankel Says Erika Jayne Left a Bad Impression

During a September 24 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel said that Erika Jayne from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills left a bad first impression.

During the episode, Cohen asked Frankel which Housewife left the worst first impression, Frankel said that it was Jayne. However, Frankel followed by saying that her first impression of Jayne was wrong and that she ended up actually liking her. Frankel also added that Jayne is “super talented.”

Frankel was a member of The Real Housewives of New York during the first three seasons, and then re-joined once again for seasons seven through 11. Although Frankel is no longer on the show, she is still close to Cohen and a few of her fellow castmates, like Dorinda Medley.