Bethenny Frankel Accused of ‘Trying to Throw Dirt’ on Erika Jayne Over $500K Debt

A lawyer for Erika Jayne claims that RHONY‘s Bethenny Frankel bringing up an old debt is hurting his client.

According to Radar Online, Erika’s attorney, Evan Borges, has addressed the claims Bethenny made in regards to an alleged $500,000 that was owed from Tom Girardi to her late ex, Dennis Shields.

“Erika has no knowledge of the alleged loans or the conversations referred to by Ms. Frankel, which even per Ms. Frankel, didn’t involve Erika,” the lawyer told Radar Online. “To me, this is another example of people trying to throw dirt on Erika based on alleged conversations (this time, with an individual, Dennis [Shields], who I understand is deceased) where even the perpetrator of the gossip says Erika wasn’t involved.”

Bethenny Revealed the Massive Debut Owed to Dennis on Her Podcast

On the November 25, 2021, episode of Just B with Bethenny Frankel podcast titled “Thanksgiving Rants” Bethenny revealed her late boyfriend Dennis had claimed Tom owed him (and others) large sums of money.

“He owes me half a million dollars,” Dennis allegedly told her, per Radar Online. “I know this other guy he owes a million and a half dollars. He doesn’t have money. He owes everybody money.” Bethenny also claimed Dennis told her how Erika could afford the lavish lifestyle which was featured on RHOBH. “It’s because he’s using people’s money to support her lifestyle. He’s using the company’s money to support her lifestyle,” she said on the podcast. A source close to Bethenny defended her bringing the debt up on the podcast.

“If you listen to Just B with Bethenny, she compliments Erika. This is about Tom and the deception he perpetuated throughout the legal industry, which was widely known for years,” the source told Radar Online.

Erika Is Being Sued for $25 Million Allegedly Used to Fund Her Lifestyle

According to Page Six, Erika was allegedly given $25 million by Tom’s law firm, Girardi & Keese before she split from her husband. They claim the money went to an American Express bill, a glam squad, and other charges for her company, EJ Global, according to court documents that the outlet obtained.

On October 3, 2021, Ronald Richards, the lawyer overseeing the liquidation of Tom’s law firm was in talks with Erika’s lawyers over a settlement.

“I can’t get into the settlement discussion, but we are trying to resolve the case with her attorney,” Richards told US Weekly.

Ericka’s attorney, Evan Borges, wasn’t happy that his rival attorney was speaking to the press and gave a statement to the outlet to that regard.

“Regarding settlement discussions, those are supposed to be confidential between counsel. It appears that my opposing counsel Mr. Richards has been discussing publicly what he calls settlement discussions. Here’s the truth: Mr. Richards has reached out and told me that he and the trustee want to settle. I have listened and will continue to listen. That’s it.”

Erika was spotted recently posting several bathing suit photos from a vacation in Mexico over the Thanksgiving holiday. Those photos didn’t go over well with fans who felt she should be laying low while the legal process is ongoing.

“U r immoral how do you keep putting up these posts …you have no sense of decency flaunting your old big self in front of all of those that you have hurt,” a fan commented on the November 18, 2021, Instagram post.

