WATCH: Bethenny Frankel Takes a Hard Fall

Bethenny Frankel took a hard spill recently and landed square on her behind as she danced on roller skates at the Rockefeller Center. The former “Real Housewives of New York City” star was attending the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace, which is at the center’s iconic ice-skating rink and will now see a roller skating rink for the spring and summer months with musical performances.

The opening of the roller rink was a star-studded event that saw hip-hop royalty attending, including Mary J. Blige and Dr. Dre. According to a video posted on the Rockefeller Center’s Instagram, Usher performed at the opening of Flipper’s Roller Boogie Palace and Floyd Mayweather was also seen at the event.

The video shows Frankel dancing on her roller skates while applying lip gloss. The former Bravo star then turns from the camera and begins to shimmy away but slips and falls to the floor, landing in a seated position. Frankel is heard exclaiming something as another person heads over to assist her. The entire clip is available below via TMZ:





Frankel Posted About the Star-Studded Event on Social Media

Frankel posted about attending the event on April 15, sharing a photo of herself in her skates at the rink and captioning it, “This is me in my element…the roller rink was my babysitter & a place away from my crazy house. I’m literally the happiest when dancing on wheels…so to be able to share that with my daughter in an iconic NY location with an old school disco group, was legendary…truly. Xo.” She also shared a compilation of videos from the evening on her TikTok.

According to Page Six, Usher was supposed to perform at 7:30 p.m. but the R&B singer didn’t go on until after 9:30 p.m. and “he only went on for maybe one song.” Despite that, a source told the publication that Usher led several dances in the rink, including to Ciara’s famous “1, 2 Step.”

An after-party took place at Le Chalet at L’Avenue at Saks, Page Six wrote, where Mary J. Blige danced to her own hit. “Mary J. Blige was dancing with will.i.am, Dr. Dre, D-Nice and Q Tip to her own song. DJ Nikki Kynard played ‘Just Fine,'” the outlet wrote.

Frankel Competed in Ice Skating on ‘Skating With the Stars’ in 2010

As some RHONY fans might recall, Frankel does have experience skating, although perhaps more on ice skates, as she appeared on “Skating With the Stars” back in 2010. The former Bravo star made it to the finale with her pro partner Ethan Burgess but lost out on winning the competition to Rebecca Budig.

Frankel, who was 40 at the time of the competition, said, “Rebecca totally deserves it. She should be a real ice skater,” according to People. She added, “I did take on too much, but when you do that, you have to just push harder and go through it. And you will get what you want. You will get there in the end.”

