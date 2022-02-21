Bethenny Frankel’s Daughter Left ‘Terrified’ After Emergency on Vacation

Bethenny Frankel is allergic to fish and must be very careful whenever she’s out to dinner — especially in a new place. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star has opened up about the allergy — and about some terrifying experiences that she’s had over the years, some of which have been fairly recent.

In March 2019, Frankel went for an allergy test, and shared her results on her Instagram Stories, according to People magazine.

“Look, the fish is raging. The wheat is raging, too, but this is so itchy. But isn’t that fascinating? They’re giving you the allergen to see how you react and the really puffy ones are the worst ones. It’s fascinating science,” she said, sharing a video of the test.

Although Frankel is very careful whenever she’s eating at a restaurant, or even at a friend’s house for dinner, she’s had some very close calls — and one scary event happened on February 19, 2022.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Was Given the Wrong Food at Dinner & Had a Medical Emergency

During a trip with her daughter, Frankel went out to eat and the server was promptly informed that she has a severe fish allergy. Despite feeling confident that she would be okay, Frankel ended up being served the wrong dish — and ate something that contained fish. The next day, she took to social media to share what had happened — and to encourage people with allergies to always be mindful.

“[This is a] reminder for those of you with allergies of any kind to be very alert when traveling. I had a scary experience last night. My daughter and I went to a restaurant. She told the server that I was deathly allergic to fish. We then ordered off of a vegan menu, and I started eating something in front of me that was a vegetable roll, and it just looked different,” Frankel said on her Instagram Stories.

“I asked the server, who was then scared to tell me what was in it, and I got very serious, ‘what is in this?’ And, in fact, there was fish. So, it ended in shots and a medical situation,” Frankel continued.

“I just want to remind you, everywhere actually, it happens in every country, but please to just be hyper-aware. Carry your Epi pen and tell every single person you can how allergic you are to food, [because] they admittedly picked up the wrong person’s order and gave it to me,” Frankel added.

Frankel shared a similar message on Twitter, adding that it became a very scary situation for her daughter, Bryn.

“If you have severe food allergies, please carry your Epi pen & an antihistamine with you. Even if you explicitly state a deathly allergy & order something vegan, mistakes can happen. Someone brought me someone else’s food & it became a 911 & a serious care for Bryn,” Frankel tweeted.

“My girl being terrified while I slept was the worst part but she’s learning to be safe & prepared in how to act in a crisis. Plus I have the platform to remind people to be cautious & have a med plan when traveling. Always have 1 point person’s info that responds at all times,” Frankel wrote in another tweet.

Frankel Has Previously Detailed How Severe Her Fish Allergy Is

Not only does Frankel need to avoid consuming fish, but she always can’t come in contact with any fish in any way — even skin to skin.

In April 2019, the reality star shared some photos of a rash that broke out on her face when a friend of hers kissed her face after eating lox, according to Bravo.

“My friend had lox for lunch and gave [me] a smooch good by[e],” Frankel captioned the photo. On her face, fans could see that her chin was starting to break out in hives.

In 2018, Frankel was rushed to Newton Wellesley Hospital in Massachusetts after eating soup that contained fish.

“I have rare fish allergy. [Sunday] I had soup, itched & was unconscious for 15 mins then to ER & ICU for 2 days w BP of 60/40. I couldn’t talk, see, thought I had a stroke & dying & told if 5 mins later I’d be dead. 911 & EPI saved me. I’ll never not carry an [epi pen],” Frankel tweeted after the ordeal.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors With Makeup-Free Post