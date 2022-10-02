SEE IT: ‘Real Housewives’ Star Suffers ‘Scary’ Head Injury

A “Real Housewives” star suffered a head injury in an accident at her home.

On Thursday, September 29, 2022, former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel showed off a two-inch long cut on her forehead on social media.

“Okay, so this is where I’m at right now. This was frightening. I’m going to show you what happened,” Frankel said on her Instagram Stories, showing off her swollen scrape. “I was rushing and putting shoes away and stood up and smashed my head on a staging rod,” she said, filming her closet. She showed a gold rod that was sticking out from a shelving area, with a handbag hanging on it. This is what cut her head as she stood up.

Frankel told her fans that she didn’t have any advice to avoid such things “other than don’t rush like a f****** idiot moron” as she placed a cold packet of Acai on her head.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Said That She Was Scared

Although she is okay, Frankel said that it was a very scary accident. She uploaded an additional video of herself in which she told fans that she was bleeding a lot when she hit her head.

“I have a situation, for sure. It hurts. I was scared. I literally looked up and everyone looked around me, I was gushing blood, and they were like, ‘oh my God.’ And I thought, ‘my head is cracked halfway open and I’m half dead but I don’t realize it,'” she recalled.

“It was not that enjoyable. So. Life is short,” she continued, adding, “I’m like sweating and have massive anxiety inside because I thought something was really bad.” Frankel admitted that she thought her injury was much worse.

“I’m okay… but this is not great,” she captioned the post. In a subsequent post, she shared a video of one of her dogs wearing a cone.

“We both need a cone for our boo boos,” she said. “We’re both so sad.”

Frankel also shared a couple of videos of the accident’s aftermath on TikTok. She was treated by a doctor, though it’s unclear if she had stitches or glue to close the wound. She was so thankful that the cut didn’t make it to her eye.

Frankel Said She Doesn’t Care About Scarring

After roasting marshmallows with her daughter, Bryn, Frankel said that people were telling her that she was going to have a scar because her cut is vertical.

“Someone said to me, you know, ‘it’s gonna probably scar,'” she said. “I literally, I have to be the least vain person on the planet. I don’t care about that at all. I really don’t care if I’m Antonio Montana in ‘Scar Face,'” she continued.

“There was blood everywhere and I was worried that like… I literally didn’t know if like, my frontal lobe was hanging off of my face. It was so incredibly painful and bloody,” she added.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, “Scarring can come from cuts — these are the most common injuries. But scrapes and burns can leave scars as well. Scars are more likely in injuries where the skin is not just cut but also crushed or otherwise damaged. Clean cuts can heal very well if they’re washed out and treated to avoid infection.”

There are several things that Frankel can do to help lessen the chances of getting a nasty scar, including keeping the area clean and avoid scratching it if it’s itchy during the healing process.

In her TikTok video, Frankel said that she will see a plastic surgeon for advice on the wound.

READ NEXT: ‘Real Housewife’ Spotted Getting Cozy With Popular ‘Bachelorette’ Suitor