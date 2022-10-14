Bethenny Frankel Involves Kathy Hilton in Her Clap Back

Bethenny Frankel was called out by many TikTokers for allegedly sending a cease-and-desist letter to a TikTok creator and on October 12, Heather McDonald added her voice to the criticisms, calling the former Bravo star the “biggest hypocrite in Hollywood.”

McDonald explained that she’d spoken with Meredith Lynch, a TikTok influencer who said the former RHONY star sent her a cease-and-desist after Lynch posted videos on the platform raising questions about Frankel’s makeup reviews and criticizing the Skinnygirl brand. “I talked to her because my heart was broken for what she went through,” McDonald shared.

The “Juicy Scoop” podcast host described Lynch as a “young smart creator truthfinder” and claimed that Frankel sent the cease-and-desist letter to Lynch’s email telling her that she couldn’t speak about those topics.

Heather McDonald Slammed Bethenny Frankel as an ‘A******’ & Said She Was ‘Disgusted’ by the Story

McDonald said she didn’t share Frankel’s identity when she discussed the matter on her latest podcast episode because she was “so freaked out” for Lynch.

However, McDonald shared in her 2-minute TikTok video that she changed her mind and decided to be upfront in telling her listeners “what an a****** Bethenny Frankel is.”

McDonald said she was “disgusted” by the story and wanted “everyone to know that Bethenny is the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood.” The podcast host went on to say that what Frankel had apparently done was the “most hypocritical thing that someone in her position has done.”

The former RHONY star recently started posting many videos of her reviews of beauty brands and products, praising some and criticizing others, but McDonald accused Frankel of “shutting down influencers” who are doing the exact same thing. The “Juicy Scoop” host blasted Frankel for not supporting women, “because she’s s****ing on a lot of smaller female-owned businesses as well, and she’s critiquing them yet no one can critique her.”

Bethenny Frankel Clapped Back in a TikTok Video in Which She Referenced Kathy Hilton

Frankel defended herself in a TikTok video on October 12, confirming that she had sent cease-and-desist letters to two women, including one who was “spreading negative information” about BStrong, Frankel’s disaster relief initiative. “There were things about my business and charity that were incorrect; that is the reason for the cease and desist,” Frankel explained.

She said people are welcome to comment about her appearance and her products and she wouldn’t care but that she would be responding to those “spreading false information.” She said what had been said were “inaccurate false pieces of information about a relief effort that saves lives” and “inaccurate” comments about her business.

The Skinnygirl founder then slammed McDonald for her comments, which were reported by Page Six. “As for the other desperate person that placed the item in Page Six and said that I’m the biggest hypocrite in Hollywood,” Frankel said, “Leave the lines to Kathy Hilton on the reunion because if you’re going to be a creator you might as well come up with original material and I don’t live in Hollywood, I live right here on the East Coast.”

Heavy reached out to Frankel for a comment but did not receive a response.

