‘Real Housewives’ Alum Says She Hired Bo Dietl

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel revealed she hired private detective Bo Dietl “years ago” on the June 28 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” As fans of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey” are aware, Teresa Giudice’s husband, Luis “Louie” Ruelas, claimed that Dietl “brought [him] information” about his wife’s castmates during the season 13 finale. However, while filming the show’s season 13 reunion on April 20, Ruelas stated that he made up the claim. Dietl also denied being hired by Ruelas to investigate the RHONJ cast in a May 2023 tweet.

While recording the “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel” episode, the Bravo alum stated that she “hired Bo Dietl for less than a week” to help her after “someone scammed [her] for a diamond ring.” The RHONY personality explained that she was introduced to the retired NYPD police detective by someone she dated. Frankel also suggested she did not understand why Dietl asked her to fax him information about the case while they were working together.

“Bo Dietl kept saying to me, he needed me to fax information,” said Frankel. “I was very frustrated — fax him the police report, fax him, because we had to be on the internet, it was an internet crime, it was literally an eBay scam, and this diamond has crossed state lines twice, and we had to be moving fast, not at a dinosaur, fax machine’s pace, so I ended up figuring out the whole entire crime and uncovering a Russian crime ring, and someone went to jail for over a year and so — and my diamond was taken for a year.”

The RHONY alum also stated that she believes Dietl “like[s] the light” and “likes the press.”

“It makes perfect sense that Bo Dietl got involved with Louie, makes sense they know each other, makes sense he helped him out,” said the reality television personality.

Frankel also stated she “think[s] it’s smart” if Ruelas hired Dietl to investigate the RHONJ cast because “never has there been a group of people that hide information more than the Housewives.”

“If this is a guy that has a checkered past, he’s fighting fire with fire. He’s saying ‘I walked into this and everyone has s*** on me, so I’m getting s*** on everybody.’ I don’t know if Bo is the guy to do it, I don’t know if he’s all show and no go, but he’s probably connected. He wasn’t able to help me that much on that crime, but maybe, in this way with background checks,” said Frankel.

Bo Dietl Addressed Rumors About Luis ‘Louie’ Ruelas Hiring Him

Dietl stated that the claims he investigated the RHONJ cast for Ruelas were false on the June 26 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast. He stated that “there’s no reason for [him] to lie.” Dietl also said that if Ruelas had “signed a contract for [him] to do backgrounds on the [RHONJ] cast members,” he would have not been able to disclose the information because “he would be under that confidentiality.”

“He would be in breach of my contract … It’s all about what’s good for me, is good for you. And if it’s going to be a confidential investigation, you shouldn’t have any right to talk about my investigation,” said Dietl.

The private investigator also addressed rumors that he had investigated the RHONJ cast “for free.”

“For me, to do all those investigations, Louie would have to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars. Why would I do this for free in my business?” asked Dietl.

Teresa Giudice Spoke About ‘Real Housewives of New Jersey’ Season 14

RHONJ season 14 has not yet started production. While speaking to Extra in May 2023, alongside Ruelas, Giudice stated she is interested in returning to the Bravo series.

“Hello, I started the show,” said the reality television star.

She clarified that she has “no idea” if she or her current castmates are “coming back” to RHONJ for season 14.

During the Extra interview, Giudice mentioned her ongoing feud with her brother, Joe Gorga, and his wife, Melissa Gorga. The mother of four suggested that she does not plan on reconciling with the Gorgas. She explained that she “just need[s] time to heal,” but “wish[es] them well.”

“It’s been a lot, you know, it’s been sad,” said Giudice.