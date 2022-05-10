Bethenny Frankel Ripped After Sharing Throwback Photos From Churchill Downs

In honor of the Kentucky Derby which took place on Saturday, May 7, 2022, Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram to share some throwback photos that were taken when she attended the horse race at Churchill Downs many moons ago.

“Horse racing is in my blood & my background. I grew up on the racetrack. This year always brings me back to my youth & the fun & crazy Kentucky Derby memories…. There is no more exciting sport for that very brief period of time. In horse racing, winning is everything. Second place doesn’t count. What do you make of that????” Frankel captioned her post.

The first throwback photo was of Frankel and a friend wearing big hats and holding mint juleps at Churchill Downs. In the second shot, Frankel appeared to be getting some assistance from someone at Churchill Downs after losing (or breaking) one of her shoes. The third photo shows a barefoot Frankel being hoisted over a fence.

Frankel’s Instagram followers were not too pleased with her post, however, and several slammed her for supporting horse racing, which many feel is a cruel sport.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Was Criticized in the Comments Section of Her Kentucky Derby Post

Several Instagram users commented on Frankel’s photo, voicing their opinions of horse racing and slammed the former “Real Housewives of New York” star for supporting the sport.

“It’s a cruel sport. I wish you didn’t support it,” one person wrote.

“Some things should be left in the past. #Evolve,” another comment read.

“Since you asked our thoughts- Horse racing is cruel and abusive and should be banned. Go wear pretty hats and bet on humans who can choose to race for themselves vs. exploiting horses,” a third commenter wrote.

“Such an abusive sport for many horses. Ugh,” a fourth person added.

“Cruelty to animals is what I think,” read another comment.

Frankel did not respond to any of the negative comments.

Frankel Was Criticized for Her Kentucky Derby Post in 2019

The year 2022 wasn’t the first time that Frankel has shown that she’s a fan of the Kentucky Derby. In fact, in 2019, she shared a photo of herself wearing a black fascinator for the event — and the comments on her Instagram account were just as critical.

“Everyone loves a good excuse to wear a fancy hat! Happy #KentuckyDerby day,” Frankel captioned the photo. It didn’t take long for the comments to start rolling in.

“Love the hat but these traditions (Kentucky derby ) need to end ! We know the abuse that goes on behind close doors to the horses despite paid vets and scientists trying to deny. The truth is out, it’s 2019 and this mentality needs to end,” read one comment.

“Cruel sport but nice hat,” someone else said.

“I’m so disappointed that you support something that involves the abuse of animals to generate profit,” a third person wrote.

Several other people commented that they didn’t care much for Frankel’s headwear for the event, a few comparing her hat to Mickey Mouse ears.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Tears Into Kim Kardashian for Comments About Drastic Weight Loss