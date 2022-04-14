WATCH: Bethenny Frankel Makes Fiery Remarks About New York City

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel has a bone to pick with New York City.

On April 12, following the subway attack that happened in Sunset Park, Brooklyn, Frankel posted a video to both her TikTok and Instagram pages in which she claimed that New York City was no longer safe. On Instagram, the star captioned it, “The unfortunate truth… about NYC.”

“This subway situation is terrifying and New York is not what it used to be, so I don’t care how many Instagram pictures of beautiful flowers and vines there are down the exterior of a restaurant, or how many pictures of penne a la vodka people want to take and how great the nightlife is and fashion week,” Frankel said in the video. “New York City is not safe, okay?”

Frankel continued, explaining that she doesn’t allow her 11-year-old daughter, Bryn, to walk around Manhattan by herself.

“I have no choice if we’re dealing with Manhattan than to be a helicopter parent,” Frankel said. “I choose to not be in New York City, to be honest, I think it’s scary, and we have to talk about it. People want to have pride of New York and make the city come back… but I’m sorry, safety is more important than the pride of New York. This is a scary, scary time.”

According to The Associated Press, on the morning of April 12, suspect Frank R. James “detonated two smoke grenades and fired at least 33 shots with a 9 mm handgun” in a subway car. James is accused of shooting 10 people.

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1-3 and then returned again for seasons 7-11.

Other ‘Real Housewives of New York’ Stars Have Complained About Manhattan in Recent Years

Ramona Singer August 11 Instagram story pic.twitter.com/8K6CnbJalh — Jane Herz (@Jane_Herz) August 12, 2020

Frankel isn’t the only “Real Housewives of New York” star who has complained about the state of Manhattan over the past few years. In August 2020, during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ramona Singer took to her Instagram stories to blast the City’s mayor at the time, Bill de Blasio, telling her followers that she was “disgusted.”

“To say I’m mortified and disgusted right now being in the city, the city that I love, New York City, is an understatement,” Singer said during the video, which was captured by Heavy at the time. “Within one block, two-block radius, I saw three men with their pants down to their knees. Okay, this is not the New York I grew up in, it’s not the New York I have known. What has the Mayor done to our city? What is he doing to help? This should not be. This is not right.”

Frankel Claims That She Has Had ‘Multiple Incidents’ in NYC

During a March 2022 appearance on FOX 5 NY’s “Good Day New York,” Frankel claimed that she has had “multiple incidents” in New York City while with her daughter.

“Listen, I keep wondering in the 70s I know it was like that, but no, I don’t feel totally safe,” Frankel told the outlet at the time. “I’m not going to lie. I walk with my daughter. We had multiple incidents. She cringes now. She won’t walk down the street without digging into my hand. It’s not what it used to be. Instagram makes it seem it vines outside restaurants and truffle cheese and everything is ok, but that’s the social life, and the night-life. That’s not what’s going on day to day.”

During the interview, Frankel also revealed that she had made the move out of the city and to Connecticut.

