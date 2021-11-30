Bethenny Frankel & Jason Hoppy Are Heading Back to Court

Jason Hoppy and his ex-wife, “Real Housewives of New York” star, Bethenny Frankel back to court nearly a year after their long divorce process was finally settled.

According to Page Six, the exes will appear in a New York family court on December 8, 2021, for a hearing over the custody of their 11-year-old daughter Bryn.

The couple has been feuding ever since their split in December 2012. The pair were in and out of court for years where it was revealed Jason had been bad-mouthing Bethenny to their daughter in recorded phone calls, according to Page Six.

“I don’t know why mommy’s making it so difficult. I don’t know if she’s recording,” Jason told Brynn in 2019 according to the outlet. “You’ll be with daddy soon, that’s all I can control. I’ll try to call you later. I hope mommy will let me talk to you.”

Jason was also arrested and charged with harassment in January 2017 after Jason showed up at Bryn’s school to “provoke a fight,” People reported at the time.

“The complainant said [Jason] had sent numerous emails and FaceTime calls numbering in the hundreds after a cease and desist letter was sent on Nov. 22, 2016,” said an NYPD spokesperson according to the outlet. “On Friday, Jan. 27, [Jason] approached [Bethenny] and a friend at her child’s school at around 8:15 a.m. and tried to provoke a fight. He said, ‘I will destroy you, you can get all the lawyers you want, you’ve been warned.’“

But it wasn’t just bad behavior on Jason’s side. Bethenny admitted to calling Jason “white trash” when she discovered an “investor” was bankrolling the divorce. She also admitted to throwing water on him, according to Page Six.

Subscribe to the Heavy on Real Housewives newsletter here.

After More Than 8 Years Jason & Bethenny’s Divorce Was Finalized in January 2021

Bethenny and Jason’s tumultuous relationship was captured on camera for viewers all over the world.

According to US Weekly, who prepared a timeline of the formerly married duo, they first met in late 2008. Jason proposed 11 months later on season 3 of “Real Housewives of New York.” They were married on TV in March 2010 and Bethenny gave birth to Bryn in May of the same year.

The couple shared their lives with fans for three seasons on their spin-off show, “Bethenny Ever After” before splitting in 2012.

“Until something stops, you don’t realize how traumatic and damaging it is,” Bethenny said according to US Weekly. “When that person is arrested, you’re sleeping better, you’re not stressed. You’re physically, more psychological healthy. You’re not a wreck all the time. It’s like you can have a slightly normal life and you’re more connected with Bryn because you’re not in a panic about what will happen with the emails.”

According to US Weekly, Jason and Bethenny were officially divorced on January 20, 2021. The details of the custody of Bryn were not revealed but fans noticed that, as of late, Bethenny has been posting more photos and videos with her daughter.

The pair even created a mother-daughter TikTok account.

“Love that you to post now – best friends!,” someone wrote on an Instagram of the pair at the beach on October 10, 2021.

“I feel like we got ripped off for years not being able to see you in your best form: Mom mode. Bryn is beautiful and yall are too cute together,” another fan wrote on a September 7, 2021, Instagram post.

Bethenny & Paul Bernon Have Been Engaged Since March 2021

According to People, Paul Bernon and Bethenny got engaged on March 23, 2021.

“He’s a good person who I love,” Bethenny told the outlet. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

The couple began dating in fall 2018 after the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields, the outlet reported. They also split briefly in October 2020, People also reported.

“We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly; some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life,” Bethenny said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shortly after the breakup, the outlet reported.

Sometime after that, they reconciled.

READ NEXT: Fans Think Bethenny Frankel’s Fiancé Looks ‘Exactly’ Like Her Ex Jason Hoppy