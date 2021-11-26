Fans Think Bethenny Frankel’s Fiancé Looks ‘Exactly’ Like Her Ex Jason Hoppy

Fans have noticed a striking resemblance between Bethenny Frankel‘s fiance, Paul Bernon, and her ex-husband Jason Hoppy.

Fans of the “Real Housewives of New York” star, took to Reddit to share their thoughts about the newest man in Bethenny’s life … a lookalike to her ex-husband, Jason.

“Wow Bethenny’s boyfriend looks exactly like her ex husband she definitely has a type,” the Redditor wrote along with a screenshot of Bethenny, Paul and Bethenny’s daughter Bryn.

Fellow fans of the show chimed in agreeing with the poster.

“He does. Poor guy. She’s exhausting,” someone wrote, taking a jab at Bethenny in the process. “I think B’s type is ambiguously bland rich white guy. And I think all those finance types end up looking the same,” another person wrote.

Another fan wrote, “i think her type is like successful business man over 35 in new york and they all just kinda look like this lol.”

“Seriously, he looks so much like Jason that you wouldn’t question if he said he was Brynn’s (sic) dad,” someone wrote noticing the resemblance between Brynn and Paul.

Other fans poked fun at Bethenny’s changing appearance.

“Her boyfriend looks more like her ex-husband than Bethenny looks like Bethenny,” someone wrote.

Bethenny and Paul Have Been Engaged Since March 2021 Following a Brief Break-up

According to People, Paul and Bethenny got engaged on March 23, 2021.

“He’s a good person who I love,” Bethenny told the outlet. “I don’t know if it’s a yin to my yang, but he’s really relaxed, he’s mellow and he’s very, very funny.”

The couple began dating in fall 2018 after the death of her boyfriend Dennis Shields, the outlet reported. They also split briefly in October 2020, People also reported.

“We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. Not everything has to end badly; some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life,” Bethenny said during an appearance on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” shortly after the breakup, the outlet reported.

Sometime after that, they reconciled.

On November 4, 2021, Paul posted a video of Bethenny dancing with a hilarious caption only housewives fans would appreciate, “Happy birthday @bethennyfrankel! In private, I’ll ‘mention it all’. Love, Paul.”

Bethenny and Jason Had a Very Public Marriage & Divorce

Bethenny and Jason’s tumultuous relationship was captured on camera for viewers all over the world.

According to US Weekly, who prepared a timeline of the formerly married duo, they first met in late 2008. Jason proposed 11 months later on season 3 of “Real Housewives of New York.” They were married on TV in March 2010 and Bethenny gave birth to Bryn in May of the same year.

The couple shared their lives with fans for three seasons on their spin-off show, “Bethenny Ever After” before splitting in 2012. Their divorce was not finalized until 2016 after long court battles, threats and Jason even getting arrested at Bryn’s school, the outlet reported.

“Until something stops, you don’t realize how traumatic and damaging it is,” Bethenny said according to US Weekly. “When that person is arrested, you’re sleeping better, you’re not stressed. You’re physically, more psychological healthy. You’re not a wreck all the time. It’s like you can have a slightly normal life and you’re more connected with Bryn because you’re not in a panic about what will happen with the emails.”

