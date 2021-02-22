Jill Zarin Gives Update on Her Friendship With Bethenny Frankel

Once upon a time, Bethenny Frankel and Jill Zarin were the untouchable dynamic duo on The Real Housewives of New York City. The two former best friends had a falling out on season 3 of RHONY in 2011. Since then, the reality stars have not made up, but Frankel did attend Zarin’s late husband’s funeral in 2018.

Zarin is now opening up about where she and the Skinnygirl founder stand. “No, I have not [spoken to Frankel],” Zarin said on an episode of The Take On with Amir Yassai podcast in February. “But I did hear something funny. I heard she was here on New Year’s Eve with Siggy Flicker, I think. And that she was in the same community I live in. And that she’s dating a guy who lives in the same community my parents live in.”

She added, “Which is weird if it’s true because you’d think she would have said hello. But you know, it is what it is.”

Frankel initially sparked controversy when she showed up to Bobby Zarin’s funeral. RHONY captured the moment Frankel hugged Zarin, and many fans wondered if Frankel did so for publicity. When asked if that encounter was genuine, Zarin was hesitant to answer. “It’s not really the time and place to get into it,” she said. “It’s done and over. It is what it is.”

Frankel Also Dished on Their Friendship

It takes two to tango, and Frankel has also given her opinion on where she and her former BFF stand. “I went over there [to her house] shortly thereafter [Bobby’s funeral] to introduce her to Bryn [Frankel’s daughter], but I haven’t seen her since,” she said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in September 2020. “She texts me every so often. I think she [texted] me ’cause of the Jewish new year. But we don’t see each other.”

Even though they aren’t as close as they once were, Frankel shared that she still loves and cares for Zarin. “But it’s cool. Like, if see her, I’d not give her a hug ’cause it’s COVID, but I would hug her if it were not a pandemic,” she said on WWHL.

Frankel’s Other Former RHONY BFF Spilled On Their Friendship Too

Zarin isn’t the only RHONY star to have one time been inseparable with Frankel. Former RHONY star Carole Radziwill and Bethenny Frankel also used to be best friends on RHONY. The two became best friends over seasons seven through nine, but their friendship took a hit during season ten. The two had a fallout and have not rekindled their friendship.

Radziwill has since opened up about where her friendship with Frankel stands these days. The two have not yet reconciled, and it looks like it’s not in the near future. Radziwill revealed the “most hurtful” thing that Frankel had said to her.

The 57-year-old journalist chatted with Bravo Insider’s Life After Bravo earlier this month and explained their friendship saying, “I think one of the most hurtful things that I watched on the show is when Bethenny said, in an effort to prove the idea that [Tinsley Mortimer] and I were [best friends] and I was no longer interested in Bethenny, which couldn’t have been further from the truth, she said, ‘Well, they have so much more in common. They don’t have a… neither of them have a career or a husband or children.’”

