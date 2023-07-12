Bethenny Frankel Jumps in the Middle of A-Lister’s Text Leak

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel shared her thoughts about the reports surrounding actor Jonah Hill and his ex-girlfriend, semi-professional surfer Sarah Brady, as reported by TMZ. The former couple ended their year-long relationship in 2022. In a July 11 TikTok, Frankel stated that she did not have a good experience when she interacted with Hill while filming an episode of “The Tonight Show with Jay Leno” and stated, “he was a low-grade d***.” She said, however, she has mixed feelings about Brady’s decision to publicly disclose information regarding alleged text messages with Hill.

According to Fox News, Brady took to her Instagram Stories to share an “alleged text exchange” from December 2021, which showed the “Wolf of Wall Street” actor telling her “surfing with men, boundaryless inappropriate friendships with men, to model, to post pictures of yourself in a bathing suit, to post sexual pictures, friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past beyond getting a lunch or coffee or something respectful” went against his “boundaries for romantic partnership.” In other text messages, dated August 2022, Hill stated he “did start dating someone recently,” in reference to Olivia Milla, the mother of his child, who was born in June 2023. Fox News reported that Brady replied, “I’d appreciate if you make that woman aware of how recently you’ve been flirting with me, sexting me, and leaning on me for partner level emotional support.” TMZ reported that the law student also “accused Hill of being abusive, manipulative and controlling.”

While filming her TikTok, Frankel stated that she believes “these texts seem crazy.” The former Bravo star also said she has “sent texts to people and people have sent to [her] that would seem nuts in a vacuum.” She then asked, “Where the line is in what texts and phone calls should be shared?”

“I think it’s tricky reading texts, some people might say they may not want their girlfriend wearing bathing suits and posing in sexual poses or sexy poses or hanging out with a lot of male friends, surfing, etc., so I don’t know the whole story and I only have read little snip bits and headlines, but if you are in a relationship with someone for one year, are texts free game – fair game?” said Frankel.

The mother of one also inquired if Brady posted the Instagram Stories because she “needs help and she won’t be silenced anymore.”

“They both seem a little nuts. Like, this is kind of crazy … Short of like blink twice and he’s been like actually emotionally harmful to her, is it okay to just share texts? I mean, that’s a frightening 2023 for me,” said the RHONY alum.

Bethenny Frankel Shared Her Thoughts About Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky

Frankel often shares her thoughts about pop culture events. For instance, People magazine reported that “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards and her husband, Mauricio Umansky “have separated after 27 years of marriage.” In July 3 Instagram posts, Richards and Umansky stated that while they “have had a rough year” in their marriage, “any claims regarding [them] divorcing are untrue.” During the July 12 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel,” the RHONY alum noted that she “was very good friends” with Richards when she began dating her second husband in 1994. Frankel said she believes their long-lasting relationship should be “celebrated” and “admired.”

The mother of one also shared that she had a conversation with Richards over text about her marriage with Umansky.

“I have my own feelings about their relationship, and the little breadcrumbs and clues she was leaving when we were talking, likewise I talked to her about my relationship, my past relationships, my divorce, etc.,” said Frankel.

She stated that she “respects them both” and does not believe reports about their relationship should continue to circulate.

“Whatever they choose to do apart is genuinely their business,” said Frankel.

Bethenny Frankel Shared Similar Comments About Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky on TikTok

Frankel made similar comments about Richards and Umansky in a July 4 TikTok. She noted that the couple have been “together for three decades.”

“They have raised four beautiful children. Relationships are hard in any situation, but not to mention the entertainment industry and the jaded town of Beverly Hills. They have had a remarkable relationship,” said Frankel.

She went on to say she believes “to break [their relationship] down to something scandalous is really cheap.” She concluded her TikTok by stating she was “Team Kyle and Mauricio together [or] apart and happy.”