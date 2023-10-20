Bethenny Frankel Reveals Why She Began Feeling ‘Differently’ About Kyle Richards

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel opened up about her relationship with “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Kyle Richards. While recording the October 3 episode of her podcast, “ReWives With Bethenny Frankel,” the mother of one noted that she and Richards were friends for over 30 years. Frankel suggested that their friendship got strained after Richards became an established Bravo star.

“I was good friends with Kyle for years. Yes, we went in, we went out. But I felt differently about her after seeing the machine. Seeing the social media, seeing how different people react to fame, seeing her differently, seeing how she was portrayed on the show, seeing how she handled the fame. That’s not necessarily Kyle. That’s Kyle inside the machine … So I have a different relationship with Kyle now,” explained Frankel.

She went on to say that Richards was asked about her during an episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”

“She’s asked why did you unfollow Bethenny on Instagram. It’s a provocative question,” said Frankel.

Frankel, who left RHONY in 2019, also shared similar comments about Richards’ former RHOBH castmate Lisa Rinna. She stated that she and the “American Horror Stories” actress “used to be friends.” However, Frankel began disliking her because of how she handled being a “Real Housewives” personality.

“I liked her. I respected her. She was so down-to-earth and real. I stopped liking [her] when I saw what the machine of the ‘Housewives’ did to her,” said the Skinny Girl founder.

In the “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel” episode, Frankel also stated she believes the “Real Housewives” franchise “is an environment designed to pit women against each other.”

Bethenny Frankel Came to Kyle Richards’ Defense Following Reports of Her Separation

Frankel came to Richards’ defense after reports began circulating that she and her husband, Mauricio Umansky, had separated in July 2023. In the July 4 TikTok upload, Frankel noted that she was introduced to Umansky when Richards first began dating him in the early 1990s. She also stated that fans should admire their marriage as it is “an accomplishment to be together that long,” especially in “the entertainment industry.” Frankel also stated she took issue with individuals who have decided to “break it down to something scandalous.”

“I think it’s honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished that a couple would be together for three decades. So I’m Team Kyle and Mauricio. Together, apart and happy or whatever they choose to do with their beautiful family,” continued Frankel.

Mauricio Umansky Discussed The State of His Marriage to Kyle Richards

Umansky spoke about his relationship with Richards during an October 2023 interview with TMZ. The “Dancing with the Stars” contestant stated that he and Richards “are currently separated.” He asserted, however, that they “are not talking about divorce.” The “Buying Beverly Hills” star also suggested that they are taking steps to attempt to mend their marriage.

“We’ve had 26 amazing years, we’ve had a really tough year. I think that happens. We not ready to throw in the towel yet. We’re trying to deal with it,” said the Agency CEO.

While speaking to TMZ, Umansky addressed rumors that Richards is romantically involved with country singer Morgan Wade. The father of four asserted that the “Halloween” actress and Wade have a platonic relationship.

“There is no doubt in my mind that Kyle has not slept or cheated with Morgan Wade. They are really great friends, filming stuff together, they are doing things together. They are not in a relationship,” stated the father of four.