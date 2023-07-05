Bethenny Frankel Has Unexpected Reaction to Kyle Richards Split Controversy

Bethenny Frankel was asked to “spill the tea” and share her thoughts on the news of Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky’s separation after 27 years of marriage.

People reported on July 3 that a source close to Richards and Umansky said they “have been separated for a while now but are still living under the same roof.” The “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star and her husband then issued a statement denying that they were divorcing but admitting that they were going through a difficult year and were trying to “work through our issues.”

Frankel commented on the reported split in a TikTok video posted on July 4 and praised the couple for the longevity of their relationship. “Kyle and Mauricio have been together three decades,” Frankel explained. “They have raised 4 beautiful children. Relationships are hard in any situation, not to mention the entertainment industry and the jaded town of Beverly Hills.”

“They have had a remarkable relationship, a partnership, a family,” she continued. “They have traveled the world and what an accomplishment to be together for that long regardless of what they decide to do with their lives now.”

The “Real Housewives of New York City” alum went on to say that a three-decade relationship was “honestly so admirable and something to be respected and cherished.” Rather than choosing a side in the split, Frankel said she was “Team Kyle and Mauricio” and was supporting the two whether they choose to stay together or divorce.

Bethenny Frankel Criticized Fans Who Were Spreading Rumors About the Cause of the Split

Frankel also took a moment to criticize people who were speculating about the cause of the couple’s separation. In fact, as Page Six reported, some fans have wondered whether Richards is dating country singer Morgan Wade.

“To just break it down to something scandalous is just really cheap,” Frankel said of the couple’s separation.

In Richards and Umansky’s statement shared on Instagram, the RHOBH star wrote, “There has been no wrongdoing on anyone’s part.”

Kyle Richards & Mauricio Umansky Issued a Statement About Their Marital Struggles After a Source Reported That They Were Separated

After a lot of speculation on social media about the state of Richards and Umansky’s marriage, People reported on July 3 that a source close to the couple said they were separated but still living together. “They remain amicable as they figure out what’s next for them and their family,” the source shared.

The couple’s joint statement, posted on both of their Instagram accounts, said they had had a “rough year” and it was the “most challenging one of [their] marriage.” They concluded by pleading with fans, “While it may be entertaining to speculate, please do not create false stories to fit a further salacious narrative.”

The RHOBH star and her husband share three daughters: 27-year-old Alexia, 23-year-old Sophia and 15-year-old Portia. On July 4, Umansky posted several photos of the family together celebrating the Fourth of July, including a photo of himself and Richards together in which his wedding ring was still visible on his finger.

