Bethenny Frankel Slams Kylie Jenner

In a new Instagram comment, Real Housewives of New York alum Bethenny Frankel slammed Keeping Up With The Kardashians star Kylie Jenner.

On September 30, Jenner shared a photo of her 2-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, on her first day of school. In the photo, Webster was seen wearing a $12k Hermès backpack, according to Page Six. When the publication Us Weekly reposted the photo to their Instagram page, Frankel took to the comments section to air her disgust. “I never say anything about this stuff but this is the most transparent humble brag I’ve seen yet,” Frankel wrote in the comments section. “It’s everything wrong with everything.”

Frankel then took to Twitter to clarify her comments about Jenner and her daughter. Frankel wrote, “I commented on @usweekly on a 12k backpack on @KylieJenner daughter. I’m no stranger to an @Hermes_Paris bag & have a daughter & luxury cars, but flaunting(under the guise of a back to school post)during a pandemic & the greatest unemployment crisis in our lifetime is a choice.”

Frankel Said She Would Still Love to Have The Kardashian’s on Her Podcast

I would love to have her. She has built a brand. They all have. If you want a podcast where people hide under the covers afraid to express their true opinions, this isn’t the podcast for you. https://t.co/2aGJR3D11P — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) October 1, 2020

After Frankel called Jenner out, someone Tweeted Frankel, writing, “Thinking Kris won’t be joining your podcast anytime soon,” making reference to Kris Jenner. In response, Frankel wrote, “I would love to have her. She has built a brand. They all have. If you want a podcast where people hide under the covers afraid to express their true opinions, this isn’t the podcast for you.”

Recently, Frankel released her own podcast called Just B. During a July 2020 interview with Fortune, Frankel dished more about her podcast. “When I decided to do a podcast, I just decided to do a podcast,” Frankel told Fortune at the time. “And I said, ‘Holy s–t, what are my finances, what is my 401(k), because I know that this could be the end.’ And I mean that from the bottom of my heart. I’m well aware that I’m gonna say several things that are going to be very problematic for people. But I can’t do it if I’m not gonna do it. And I’m not saying that for the sake of shock value or anything. It’s just my natural opinions are going to come through.”

Frankel Does Not Hold Back on Twitter

I haven’t seen but I’ve heard. I know & like @DENISE_RICHARDS She should live her life BUT she is on a reality show where someone’s always winning & someone’s losing. In the words of the wise prophet @CarolineManzo “if you hang out with trash you start to smell like garbage” https://t.co/Q2QPUHVook — Bethenny Frankel (@Bethenny) September 9, 2020

When it comes to writing her opinions on Twitter, Frankel certainly does not hold back. In early September, Frankel weighed in on Denise Richards quitting Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and talked about the season’s drama. Frankel wrote on Twitter, “I haven’t seen but I’ve heard. I know & like @DENISE_RICHARDS She should live her life BUT she is on a reality show where someone’s always winning & someone’s losing. In the words of the wise prophet @CarolineManzo ‘if you hang out with trash you start to smell like garbage.'”

Frankel also Tweeted again later, clarifying that she wasn’t calling Brandi Glanville “trash,” as many fans thought that she was. Frankel wrote, “I am not. I don’t know her. I met her once & she was fun & sweet. I literally haven’t seen this show this year. Like you I have been in pandemic land raising my daughter. I have just read about it & I’m happy Denise will find her privacy again.”

