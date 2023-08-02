Bethenny Frankel Shares Thoughts on Lenny Hochstein’s Engagement

Bethenny Frankel is sounding off on the engagement announcement of Lenny Hochstein, who is estranged from his wife, “The Real Housewives of Miami” star Lisa Hochstein.

On July 29, Hochstein, 57, and Katharina Mazepa, 27, shared a joint post of the plastic surgeon’s proposal in Spain. “Seeing pictures of Lenny Hochstein getting engaged is like being on the checkout line and seeing that bargain basket bin of, like, 75 cent and three dollar things where you might find something but usually don’t,” Frankel ripped the former Househusband in an Instagram video.

“Like, people named Lenny Hochstein and their engagements aren’t sexy,” she added. “I’m team Lisa Hochstein all day every day. When she and her hot guy get engaged, I’ll actually watch the entire post,” she said in reference to the RHOM star’s romance with her boyfriend Jody Glidden. Lisa Hochstein shared her appreciation for Frankel’s support in the comments of the Instagram video with a red heart emoji.

Lenny Hochstein Proposed to Katharina Mazepa in Spain & Lisa Hochstein Commented on the News

The caption of the proposal post shared by Dr. Lenny and Mazepa stated, “On top of an ancient pirate cave, overlooking the sunset over breathtaking Es Vedrá, he asked to steal me away forever.”

Lisa Hochstein, who was in Italy celebrating her birthday with her boyfriend, had just posted on her Instagram Stories a photo of her own with her partner. “Most incredible romantic dinner with this amazing man,” she wrote. After news of Dr. Lenny’s engagement broke, his estranged wife shared a tongue-in-cheek congratulations on her Story, writing, “Congrats to my current husband and his mistress on their engagement.”

Dr. Lenny Hochstein filed for divorce from Lisa Hochstein in May 2022 after 12 years of marriage but they are still legally married as the divorce proceedings are ongoing. The RHOM star and her estranged husband share two children, a son and a daughter. Their split was documented in part on “The Real Housewives of Miami” season 5, as Hochstein found out during the filming of the season that her husband was filing for divorce.

Lenny Hochstein’s Mother Made a Comment About the Engagement & Shaded Lisa Hochstein in the Process

Lenny Hochstein’s mother Marina drew outrage from RHOM fans when she commented on the engagement post shading her former daughter-in-law. “I will be very happy that this time you are getting a woman who love and respect you. You certainly did not have that in your previous marriage. Good luck congratulations.”

Fans slammed Marina Hochstein for criticizing the mother of her grandchildren and using her son’s engagement to go after his ex-wife. Lisa Hochstein slammed her former mother-in-law, writing, “What a wonderful mother in law and grandmother. How disgusting.” Ex-RHOBH star Camille Grammer wrote, “This just keeps getting worse. Gross.”

Marina Hochstein’s support of her son’s engagement came after she appeared in season 5 of RHOM following news of the split. Lisa Hochstein and her mother-in-law went out for lunch and Marina Hochstein told her that she was supportive of her and didn’t understand what her son was doing. She also commented on Lisa Hochstein’s run-in with Dr. Lenny and Mazepa, during which the RHOM star said Mazepa licked her lips.

“That’s disgusting… oh my God,” Marina Hochstein told the RHOM star at the time. “What kind of woman is she? She’s evil!” She added that her son “changed so much. I cannot recognize that man.”

