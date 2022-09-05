Bethenny Frankel Reveals a ‘Crazy Experience’ With a Friends Star

Former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star Bethenny Frankel says she had a not-so-good experience with a star of “Friends.”

Spencer Pratt Called Lisa Kudrow ‘One of the Worst Humans I’ve Ever Come in Contact ‘ & Bethenny Frankel Shared Her Experience: ‘I Had a Crazy Experience Also’

On September 2, 2022, former “The Hills” star Spencer Pratt, answered a fan question on TikTok wondering who the “rudest” celebrity is.

“Oh, that’s easy. Phoebe from Friends,” he said on TikTok of the actress Lisa Kudrow. “Hands down, one of the worst humans I’ve ever come in contact with by far.”

In the comments, Frankel agreed writing, “That’s crazy. She was on my talk show and I had a crazy experience also.”

After Pratt elaborated on his story, Frankel took to TikTok to share her story as well.

“When [Lisa] was on my talk show, she stood out as the person who wanted to be there least of anybody the entire run,” Frankel said. “It was like I walked up to her at the supermarket, and she’d be like, ‘What?! You’re coming up to me in the frozen food section.”

She went on to describe the interview with Kudrow, “I was asking her basic questions, and you could tell she didn’t wanna be there, which does make two of us.” She said it was clear that “She didn’t wanna be interviewed, which gets in the way of an interview.”

“Bethenny” the daytime talk show hosted by Frankel aired from September 9, 2013, through July 4, 2014. It lasted just one season but produced 170 episodes overall.

Pratt Says Kudrow Said She Was ‘Going to Murder’ Heidi Montag & That Pratt Had ‘the Eyes of a Serial Killer’

Frankel didn’t divulge what exactly happened, but Pratt expanded on his story in a second video.

“The year was 2009 and Heidi [Montag] and I were invited to our first elite A-list party. It was clear when we got there, no one wanted us there,” Pratt said in the video. “It was almost like we were filming for ‘Punk’d’ and a camera was going to pop up, but Heidi and I didn’t care as there was delicious food and an open bar.”

In the story, Pratt refers to Kudrow by the name of her infamous character, Phoebe.

“As we were sitting there consuming a little caviar, Phoebe [Kudrow] approaches, which was a little shocking as no one had spoken to us at all at the party,” he continued.

He then said that Kudrow said [Montag] “needs to get away from me as fast as possible because I’m going to murder her” and that he had “the eyes of a serial killer.”

“Maybe this is a bit, a skit – maybe this is a hidden camera party and why we were invited to this elite party – but no laughs. She just walks away, and that right there was the rudest moment I’ve ever encountered with a human being,” he said.

Heavy reached out to Kudrow’s rep for comment but received no response.

