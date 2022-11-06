Bethenny Frankel Dragged as ‘Desperate’ by Former Co-Stars

On November 4, Bethenny Frankel announced her latest venture and this one is going back to her Real Housewives roots.

Frankel posted on Instagram that she was launching a new podcast, “ReWives,” that would see her “going back to housewives…..on my terms…and I’m going to MENTION IT ALL!” However, soon after she shared the news, one of her former co-stars Luann de Lesseps dragged her ex-friend for the move, calling it “desperate.”

“The housewives franchise has left an indelible mark on my career and my life,” Frankel wrote on Instagram. “While I’ve chosen to move on, into different areas of business, there is no escaping the housewives discussion in media and popular culture.” She said her podcast will explore “intimate details” of key episodes in the Real Housewives franchise and will dig beyond the surface level, with the help of other people in the entertainment industry.

The podcast, set to launch on November 14, was soon criticized by de Lesseps during an appearance on Friday on “Everything Iconic” with Danny Pellegrino.

Luann de Lesseps Said It Was ‘Sad & Pathetic’ That Bethenny Frankel Was Doing a Housewives Podcast

During the podcast episode, Pellegrino asked de Lesseps if she’d heard about Frankel’s podcast because the news wasn’t official yet when “Everything Iconic” was recorded. He said he found her idea for the podcast strange because Frankel said in the past that she isn’t interested in Housewives.

“She’s trying to grab the fame of Housewives to keep her storyline going,” de Lesseps explained. “It sounds like a desperate search for a storyline for herself.” She said Frankel has “thrown Housewives under the bus a million times” and doesn’t think there’s an audience for a “disgruntled” former star to do a podcast.

She agreed with Pellegrino that Frankel has “s*** on the show” so she’ll “s*** on us on her little podcast” before blasting the Skinnygirl founder, “It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to ‘Housewives’ because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives.” De Lesseps concluded that the entire venture is a “pretty desperate scenario.”

De Lesseps wasn’t Frankel’s only former co-star who slammed the podcast as Carole Radziwill was also asked her thoughts on it. “Oh lordy…how original,” Radziwill reacted to the news. “But she did build her brand by trashing& mocking women specifically the HWs & Betheny always returns to what she does best. I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change.”

Luann de Lesseps Previously Called Out Bethenny Frankel for Not Mentioning That She’s a RHONY Alum

De Lesseps told Chanel Omari on “Chanel in the City” back in 2021 that she wasn’t in contact with Frankel anymore. In May 2021, the Countess appeared on “The Wendy Williams Show” and slammed Frankel for “not mentioning she’s been on the ‘Housewives,'” telling her former friend, “don’t forget where you started from, girlfriend.”

The two women had a big fight in season 11 of RHONY because Frankel felt as though de Lesseps wasn’t grateful for her help and support following the Countess’ arrest. Frankel reached her boiling point during the cast trip to Miami that season and again at the reunion when the two clashed.

Since her departure following that season, Frankel has been critical of Bravo and the Real Housewives in various tweets. On Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic,” de Lesseps spoke about whether she thought Frankel would or should return to RHONY for the Legacy show. “I don’t think there’s a world where we need Bethenny or actually want to see her on the show,” she shared.

