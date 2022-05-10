Bethenny Frankel Stuns in Makeup-Free Selfie

Bethenny Frankel got real with her fans. The 51-year-old former “Real Housewives of New York City” shared a makeup-free selfie to her Instagram page, and explained what was going on.

“This is me right out of bed, braless, getting my daughter ready for school,” she captioned a pic of a close-up of her face. “I need to get my roots done & I’m in desperate need of a trim. I did drink a strong margarita last PM so that’s probably living in my black circles. … This is me. This is what my 51 looks like.”

Frankel Revealed She Has Not Gotten Surgery & Answered Fan Questions About Her Beauty Routine

Frankel has admitted in the past that she does use Botox. In her new post, she reiterated that she has “dabbled” in the cosmetic procedure but that she only gets facials on a regular basis.

“To the disappointment of many, I haven’t had plastic surgery (except for a breast lift),” she wrote. “I’m scared to take chances with elective surgery, I don’t think I need it YET & I would be the one that ended up looking like a Vulcan alien.”

Frankel also answered a fan who commented to ask her what moisturizer brand she uses. “I use different ones but love balms & oils,” the Bravo alum wrote.

Another fan asked Frankel how often she does Botox. “I do Botox maybe 1-2 x a year. I go to dr Sobel in NYC but mostly for my jaw,” she replied.

But some fans weren’t buying the fact that this is the Skinnygirl founder’s all-natural look. When one commenter told her that “full disclosure would include lip fillers,” another wrote, “It’s obvious she has fillers still in her lips as well as her cheeks. What happened to her very large jaws? And no she doesn’t have to divulge everything she has done but yes people can call her out on her BS. “

Frankel has not responded to the lip filler question as of this writing.

Frankel Fired Back at Social Media Commenters Who ‘Accused’ Her of Aging

Frankel often shares with her fans, but she has been vocal about some of the unsolicited comments she gets from people online. “My favorite is people telling me that I’ve aged & that I don’t look how I used to,” she tweeted. “Ummm yeah, wait…am i doing it wrong? Are we not all aging?”

“Even if I filter myself & get plastic surgery I assume I’m still getting older not younger right,” she added. “Or am I bad at math & science?”

In December 2021,Frankel shared a pair of no-makeup selfies on Instagram and noted that “no makeup and natural is as real as we can be.”

She also shared a “no Botox wrinkled forehead pic” for the “haters.”

In April 2021, Frankel told People that “filler is scary” to her, but that she uses Botox for her jaw. I grind my teeth, so it relaxes the muscle,” she explained. “I don’t use it as often as I should.”

