Bethenny Frankel Stuns in Makeup Free Photo

Bethenny Frankel shared a photo of herself without makeup on December 19, 2021, and fans couldn’t help but give credit to the photographer — Bethenny’s daughter, Bryn.

“At breakfast, right out of bed and in pajamas, Bryn said to me, ‘Momma you look really pretty, can I take your picture?'” Bethenny captioned the makeup-free snap.

Bethenny looked fresh-faced, without a lick of makeup. Her skin appeared dewy and fresh, as she offered a slight smile to the camera. As evidenced by the sweet emoji she used at the end of her caption — and her hashtags, including “peanut and momma” and “hug your babies” — it’s clear that Bethenny recognized the honesty behind her daughter’s words.

For the most part, children don’t have a filter, and Bryn telling her mom that she looked “really pretty” was as authentic as can be — and fans totally noticed.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Couldn’t Help but Comment on How Great Bethenny Looks Without Makeup & Filter Free

Fans took to the comments section of Bethenny’s post to praise her for going makeup free and not being shy to show off her “natural beauty.” However, many of the comments praised Bryn for being such a “sweetheart.”

“Awww, that is so sweet!! She’s so good for you. I’m glad you have her in your life,” one Instagram user commented.

“It’s the truth and Bryn is a sweetheart,” added another.

“She is right. You look pretty,” a third comment read.

“Beautiful and Bryn is too precious,” another social media user added.

“You do look really pretty!! What a sweet daughter you’re raising,” a fifth person wrote.

Bethenny Was Recently Accused of Having Plastic Surgery

Back in November, Bethenny went full glam when she stepped out to celebrate her 51st birthday along with her beau, Paul Bernon, and her daughter, Bryn. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star was dressed to the nines, and wore such heavy makeup that some fans thought that she looked unrecognizable. Some even accused her of having work done to her face.

“This does NOT look like you!” one Instagram user commented on the photo. “Omg. What did she do?” another asked.

Bethenny saw the comments and wanted to make sure that she addressed any and all chatter about her having work done to her face. She took to her Instagram Stories to share herself without makeup and without filters.

“Hi. This is my face. Yeah. It wasn’t a filter. This is what my face looks like. You already know that. It was a lot of makeup,” Bethenny told her 2.4 million followers. “So, we’re back to this again. Yeah. I haven’t had plastic surgery. I will let you know when I do,” she added.

Bethenny is not a fan of heavily filtered photos, and she has expressed such on social media. In fact, some fans wondered if she threw shade at a former “RHONY” star earlier this month.

“Wow…scrolling through Instagram is like attending a costume party. Filtering is so insane-I’m not sure people recognize themselves. The next step is posting pictures of other people as ourselves,” Bethenny tweeted on December 1, 2021. The comment came just one day after Jill Zarin appeared alongside Patti Stanger in an Instagram photo that was very heavily edited/filtered.

