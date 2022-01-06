Bethenny Frankel Ripped for Comment About Face Masks

Bethenny Frankel took to Twitter on January 4, 2022, to express her feelings on face masks worn by children and the elderly amid the surging coronavirus pandemic cases.

The former “Real Housewives of New York” star is known to be very outspoken, and often shares her opinions on various hot topics, even if her way of thinking is different from the norm. Her post about face masks was no different — and she received quite a bit of feedback on the matter.

While it seems that Bethenny may clearly understand the advisement for people to wear masks, and why many medical professionals feel that they are important, she admits that it’s “makes [her] sad” to see some people in masks — the new normal, as the world has come to know it.

“It all makes me sad but the elderly [and] these young kids in school, having to live entire days in masks, is really upsetting. It’s terrible for everyone but seeing a baby or a disabled elderly person with a mask breaks me,” Bethenny tweeted.

She received more than 750 responses in the first 18 hours of the tweet being posted.

Here’s what you need to know:

Many Twitter Users Disagreed With Bethenny, Several Pointing out That Masks Are Better Than Ventilators

It didn’t take long for folks to tweet at Bethenny, letting her know their feelings on masks, many slamming her for not understanding how important it is to protect oneself, regardless if it’s “reall upsetting,” as Bethenny suggested.

“Where are you seeing babies with masks? Children under 2 aren’t required. And it’s truly sad for everyone but until people get vaccinated and take their health seriously, this will be the indefinite future,” wrote one Twitter user.

“And with no disrespect, it breaks me to see the elderly and holders be buried because someone didn’t want to wear a mask. This COVID crap is real! No [amount] of money will stop it from taking a life! The faster we all work on being vaccinated the faster we can. Get back to normal,” another person responded.

“I hope you answer. The alternative could be a ventilator. Isn’t that more sad? People in Asian cultures and medical professionals wear masks on the daily for multiple reasons, like protecting you and themselves from illnesses. It’s not a death sentence [Bethenny],” a third response read.

“Umm what?! My child would way rather wear a mask than get sick. I mean what exactly makes you upset? Them taking precautions to protect their health?” a fourth person replied.

Bethenny Is Not Anti-Mask & Has Done a lot Through Her Charity to Help People During the Pandemic

Despite Bethenny’s comment about feeling “sad” seeing people wearing masks, the “Big Shot” star has worn a mask when required. In addition, she has done her part to help others throughout the pandemic by way of her BStrong charity.

“There is no mask store. I was ready to get them from a guy in Washington Square Park,” Bethenny told The New York Times back in May 2020.

Bethenny and her team created “Coronakits” to help those in need.

“These kits would have protective gear, hydration kits, vitamin C for immunity building, and medical information,” Bethenny told W magazine. “I pivoted to dealing with masks and protective gear and gowns and working with state government and hospitals and individuals and executing the acquisition and the distribution of these masks for the most critical problem that we’ve ever had, which is that our health-care workers are basically firefighters fighting with out equipment,” Bethenny added.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Addresses Plastic Surgery Rumors With Makeup-Free Post