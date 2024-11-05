Bethenny Frankel Shares New Revelations About Her Late Mother

Former “Real Housewives of New York City” star Bethenny Frankel took to Instagram on her 54th birthday, November 4, with some new information about her mother, Bernadette Birk, who passed away earlier this year after battling lung cancer.
“I was born on my mother’s 20th birthday. I was never public about sharing her birthday. Our relationship was complicated at best and it represented pain and shame. Its symbolism was inescapable,” Frankel wrote. “Birthdays have always been an incredible source of anxiety. Like Goldilocks, too little was too little and too much was too much. The biggest trauma in my life was this mother daughter relationship, and we were tethered to one another on this one day. As a child I would get physically sick every year.”
Although her birthday brings up a lot of past trauma, as Frankel put it, this year she noted that she feels different as she celebrates her first birthday since losing her mother.
“This year, I feel free, lighter, happier as if something has been lifted. It has been profoundly transformative. I am proud of my age and of the mother, friend, partner and person I am and I am truly happy. I have everything I want and need,” Frankel added in her caption. “Thank you for giving me the greatest gift I could ever ask for which is your love, understanding and support. I learn from you every day. Happy Birthday to myself… xoxo 🎉 🎂 🎁 PS. I can’t wait to show you the vintage Mercedes I bought in her honor… #happybirthday #birthday #loveyourself #happy #adventure.”
Fans and friends of Frankel’s took to her comment section with their reactions to her post and to send her birthday wishes.
“🎁 Happy birthday, I’m really happy for you and got chocked up reading this! FYI- an SL [Mercedes] makes everything better!” Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset” wrote.
“Happy Birthday! Congratulations on your transformation especially with what can be one of the most difficult relationships in life. Your relationship with your daughter demonstrates this and that by far conquers it all!” another user added.
“Happy Birthday B!!!! 👏 👏 🥳 Can’t wait to eat chicken salad in a Chanel with you soon 💋,” another fan commented.
Frankel announced her mother’s passing in April 2024, writing a message for her late mother in the caption of her announcement post.
“Goodbye mom, Bonnie, Bernadette. You did the best you could and you are free and at peace,” Frankel wrote. “I miss my mommy as a little girl and I am grateful for my daughter consistently pushing to meet her and myself for re opening old wounds for their relationship. I think of you on this journey with me releasing your trauma and I hug you. Life is about loss and loving. I have had shame in never really having family, yet my very small group of friends, my beautiful Bryn, and you are my family.”
