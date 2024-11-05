Bethenny Frankel Shares New Revelations About Her Late Mother

Fans & Friends Wish Bethenny Frankel a Happy Birthday

Although her birthday brings up a lot of past trauma, as Frankel put it, this year she noted that she feels different as she celebrates her first birthday since losing her mother.

“This year, I feel free, lighter, happier as if something has been lifted. It has been profoundly transformative. I am proud of my age and of the mother, friend, partner and person I am and I am truly happy. I have everything I want and need,” Frankel added in her caption. “Thank you for giving me the greatest gift I could ever ask for which is your love, understanding and support. I learn from you every day. Happy Birthday to myself… xoxo 🎉 🎂 🎁 PS. I can’t wait to show you the vintage Mercedes I bought in her honor… #happybirthday #birthday #loveyourself #happy #adventure.”

Fans and friends of Frankel’s took to her comment section with their reactions to her post and to send her birthday wishes.

“🎁 Happy birthday, I’m really happy for you and got chocked up reading this! FYI- an SL [Mercedes] makes everything better!” Reza Farahan from “Shahs of Sunset” wrote.

“Happy Birthday! Congratulations on your transformation especially with what can be one of the most difficult relationships in life. Your relationship with your daughter demonstrates this and that by far conquers it all!” another user added.

“Happy Birthday B!!!! 👏 👏 🥳 Can’t wait to eat chicken salad in a Chanel with you soon 💋,” another fan commented.