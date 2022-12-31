Bethenny Frankel Names ‘Naughtiest’ Bravo Stars

“Real Housewives of New York City” alum Bethenny Frankel shared who she believes are the “naughtiest” Bravo stars during a December 2022 episode of her podcast, “ReWives with Bethenny Frankel.” The Skinnygirl founder revealed she thinks the “naughtiest Housewife on camera” is her former co-star Ramona Singer because of her behavior while filming RHONY.

“She says something, apologizes, and it’s just water off a duck’s back and then everyone else is in the crossfire, carnage and wreckage behind her,” explained the mother of one.

Frankel also shared she believes the naughtiest Bravo star “off camera” is her former castmate, Luann de Lesseps. She then revealed that she thinks most of the husbands who have appeared on the “Real Housewives” franchises are naughty, but specifically named RHONJ star Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice’s ex-husband, Joe Giudice, and former RHONY personality Simon van Kempen.

Bethenny Frankel Revealed She Believes a Former RHONY Star Is the ‘Nicest’ Housewife

While recording the podcast episode, Frankel shared that she considers former RHONY star Tinsley Mortimer to be the nicest Housewife. The 57-year-old clarified she has had positive interactions with other Bravo stars but had a more genuine connection with Mortimer.

“I have to talk about ‘New York’ because I haven’t firsthand experienced other Housewives and it’s different when you are on a show than when you are getting a drink or seeing someone at a Bravo event,” explained Frankel. “So from my personal experience, Tinsley would be the nicest because truthfully she is sweet, she doesn’t love to gossip that much, she gets it and she goes for what she wants but she’s just not naughty.”

Luann de Lesseps Shared Her Thoughts About Bethenny Frankel

While speaking to E! News in December 2022, de Lesseps discussed the upcoming RHONY spinoff series called “RHONY Legacy,” which will star original cast members. She shared she did not believe Frankel will join the show’s cast.

“I think that ship has sailed, darling. I don’t really think that she wants to come back,” said de Lesseps.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer then seemed to reference Frankel’s “ReWives” podcast, where she shares behind-the-scenes information about RHONY episodes.

“She’s had a lot to say about our franchise. So she finds us very interesting because she likes to talk about us,” said the reality television personality.

The Bravo star also mentioned that Singer will not be starring in “RHONY Legacy.” She shared she believes fans will miss the businesswoman’s presence. De Lesseps also revealed she hopes her former castmate will eventually “make an appearance” on the spinoff.

“I think Ramona is so iconic and an OG and I think people will miss her for her character because she is such a big character,” shared de Lesseps.

Ramona Singer Spoke About Her Decision to Not Star on ‘RHONY Legacy’

Singer spoke about her decision to step away from the RHONY franchise in a December 2022 interview with Access Hollywood. She explained that she did not want to remain stagnant in her life.

“I always say life is like a shark, you’ve got to keep moving, and I’ve done the show for so long I need to take a break, not to say I won’t go back at some point but I need to do other things for me at this point,” explained Singer.