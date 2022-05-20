RHONY Star Confirms She Will Not Be Returning to the Show

In March 2022, Andy Cohen confirmed that “The Real Housewives of New York” would be getting a facelift of sorts.

The longtime executive producer of the Housewives franchise shared that the network had decided to split the show into two, recasting RHONY as fans knew it and then adding in a legacy version, featuring some of the OG women from seasons past, according to Variety.

“We’ve spent a lot of time figuring out where to go. And the plan that we’ve come up with, I think, is a real gift to the fans,” Cohen told the outlet.

Since that time, there have been all kinds of rumors about which women might be a part of the legacy cast. From Jill Zarin to Dorinda Medley, several names have been thrown into the mix. However, we now know that there’s one person who won’t be a part of the new series — and that’s Bethenny Frankel.

Here’s what you need to know:

Frankel Previously Shared That She Was Asked if She Would Consider Being a Part of RHONY Legacy

In April 2022, shortly after the announcement that RHONY Legacy was a thing, Frankel discussed the upcoming program on her “Just B” podcast.

“Many of you have been asking me for a response to [the] Housewives announcement. So a couple weeks ago, I got a text from, you know, the powers that be in the Bravosphere saying, ‘Is there a chance? Is there a chance? Just asking, is there a chance?’ Meaning, would I come back,” Frankel explained.

“I know from a bunch of producers and people in the industry that they’re casting the show of new people and that they clearly don’t know who the show of old people will be because I was asked to be on it. So it’s not been crafted. So it felt like, sort of, a half-baked announcement. I didn’t really understand it,” she continued.

“Years ago I said to Andy, ‘There should be an all-stars show.’ And he said, ‘One day we’ll get to the point where we have to do that. We’re not there now,'” she recalled.

Frankel made it clear that she was in no way announcing her plans to return to Bravo. She did share her response to being asked if she would return, however. “There’s a number, but I don’t think you can afford it,” she told “the powers that be.”

Frankel Did a Podcast Episode Revealing Her Decision

On May 13, 2022, Frankel uploaded a podcast in which she confirmed that she would not be a part of the upcoming RHONY Legacy series.

“I’m just so proud of myself that I really can honestly say there is no amount of money to do something that you don’t love. I’m now that person that can actually say, ‘I’ve really taken so many things off the board to focus on what makes me happy and not do the things that don’t,'” Frankel said.

The reality star is at a different point in her life, and is focused on spending time with her daughter, Bryn, continuing to build her brand, and, eventually, she will be planning a wedding. She went on to explain that doing the show can be “stressful.”

“The people who are doing it are not doing it because they just love it. People are doing it for either the money, the relevance, the fame or the street cred or what it can do for them. No one’s doing it because it makes them feel good and it’s healthy. And I have chose to live a healthier life,” Frankel said.

READ NEXT: Bethenny Frankel Tears Into Kim Kardashian for Comments About Drastic Weight Loss