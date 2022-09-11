Fans React to RHONY Star’s Past Controversial Tweets

A “Real Housewives” star is being criticized on social media after someone dug up past controversial tweets and shared the screenshots on Reddit.

The tweets were posted by former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel, one as recently as 2016.

“Putting aside how philanthropic Bethenny was and IS, this doesn’t mean that her comments are acceptable. I think she runs at the mouth and says a lot of obscene and ignorant s***. I’m no shock that things are resurfacing because she tends to want to stay in the headlines by saying something shocking and honestly, Bethenny should apologise for her actions and fade away. I love her for all the relief work she does but she’s no a lot different to Ramona at times,” a Redditor captioned a post shared on the social media site on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

The thread quickly filled up with more than 200 comments from people reacting to the tweets that were shared.

Here’s what you need to know:

Some of Frankel’s Controversial Tweets Are Still on Twitter

Despite facing backlash for her offensive tweets, Frankel hasn’t deleted them from her Twitter account.

“Wow @Kmart has 2 registers open w 5 other employees standing around & two speak no English whatsoever. Shoes are sapatos right?” she tweeted in 2016. According to InTouch Weekly, Frankel was roasted on social media, a few people calling her “racist.” That particular tweet is still live on her Twitter feed.

Frankel is a polarizing figure in the reality television world and doesn’t back down easily. While she has issued apologies where she thinks they are due — such as the one she publicly issued to Meghan Markle after calling her out on social media — Frankel is more likely to double down on something that she believes in, regardless how other people may feel about it.

Some of the other tweets shared on Reddit are below.

“@public_helper all of a sudden I’m getting lots of ASIAN tweets. Anyone else? Did Twitter just become popular there?” read a tweet from 2010.

“Is excited to watch Real Housewivez of the hood now. will Sheree put a cap in kim’s ass? just ate at dave’s grille in montauk. Finally did yoga,” Frankel wrote in 2009. This tweet has been deleted.

Several RHONY Fans Criticized Frankel’s Past Tweets

Several “Real Housewives” fans reacted to the tweets on the newly shared Reddit thread.

“Bethenny is so cringe… All these tweets just reminded me of when she’d use AAVE her first season (?) and everyone thought it was hilarious, and also her weird obsession with Porsha’s ass (there’s sooo many clips of her on WWHL sexualizing Porsha and other cast members of RHOA if I’m not mistaken),” one person wrote.

“Ick. These are awful. Yeah the RHOA one was just virulently racist. No one on ATL has ever lived anywhere near the ‘hood.’ What does ‘ASIAN’ tweets even mean? It’s like saying European tweets. Idiotic,” another Redditor added.

“The caps on ASIAN is so aggressive for no reason,” a third comment read.

“I loved Bethenny on RHONY but shit like this makes me shudder. Jfc it’s beyond tone deaf and ignorant,” someone else said.

