Bethenny Frankel Opens up About Breakup With Paul Bernon

Earlier this month it was revealed that former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel had broken up with her boyfriend of two years, Paul Bernon. Now, Frankel is opening up about what was happening behind the scenes in her relationship.

During an October 23 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Frankel revealed some new details about her breakup. “I’m good,” Frankel said during her appearance, as noted by Entertainment Tonight. “Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives — when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow. We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

Before Frankel and Bernon broke up, Frankel frequently posted pictures of them together on her Instagram page. On July 29, Frankel posted a sweet tribute to Bernon for his birthday on her Instagram page. Frankel wrote in the caption, “Happy Birthday Paul…have the most beautiful day ever. You are so loving and so loved…the rest of my sentiments, feelings, and wishes for you are deep & private, the way we like it…xoxo 😘 ❤️ 💋 🎁 🎂 🍰”

Frankel Previously Gushed About Her Boyfriend

Before the two broke up, Frankel had previously gushed about Bernon, saying that he was “wonderful.” In December 2019, Frankel spoke to People about their relationship. “He’s a wonderful person,” Frankel said about Bernon to People. “He’s relaxed, mellow, very funny, smart and low-key, a loving good person and he takes care of me.”

Frankel also revealed that she and Bernon had spent last Thanksgiving together and that they were planning a trip to Mexico with both Frankel and Bernon’s children.

Frankel Spoke Her Life Post- ‘The Real Housewives’ During Her ‘Ellen’ Appearance

During her appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Frankel also spoke briefly about her life post-Housewives. Frankel explained that she is in a “different place” now, makes sense due to her recent breakup. “Being respectful to where I came from, I’m in a different place now and I think that the opportunities that I’m getting, some of the interviews, for example, might not have happened if I was still on that show,” Frankel said to DeGeneres, as noted by Entertainment Tonight.

Frankel continued, “When you jump, you fly. I left a big financial paycheck there, but I knew that something amazing was going to happen, that the journey was just going to take me in a great place,” she says. “I believe in the path and this is where I am. I’ve been so focused on the things that I’m doing, whether it’s relief work or my daughter or the podcast, that I’m excited about what’s happening now.”