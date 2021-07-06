Why Fans Think That Bethenny Frankel Just Got Married

Are there wedding bells in the air for former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel?

Over the July 4th weekend, Frankel traveled to Lake Como, Italy, with her fiancé, Paul Bernon, but after she posted an Instagram photo in a long white dress, some fans are speculating that she got married.

“Did you tie the knot?” one user commented. “Very low key .. just like how you would like it!” Another user agreed, writing, “Beauty! Can you please tell us this was your secret wedding???”

“Did you guys get married?” another user wondered. “Such a perfect place for it!” “Could there be a secret wedding?” wrote one fan. “Ha I’m all for not getting married and living together in love.”

However, if Frankel did get married over the weekend, she hasn’t yet announced anything publicly. Previously, during an April 2021 appearance on “Live With Kelly and Ryan,” Frankel explained that she didn’t want a huge wedding at her age, especially during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“We didn’t want to jump right into the planning mode,” she said at the time. “It also feels awkward at my age to be worried about the dress and the whole pomp and circumstance.”

Frankel Said That Her Fiancé Is a ‘Beautiful Person’

During a June 2021 appearance on People’s Every Day podcast, Frankel gushed about her fiancé, Bernon, calling him a “beautiful person.” Frankel got engaged to Bernon in February 2021, and announced it in March 2021. The two have been together since 2018, after they met on a dating app.

“The ring is absolutely beautiful,” Frankel said about her engagement. “It’s absolutely beautiful. Paul’s an absolutely beautiful person and it’s an exciting, fun time.” During an April 2021 interview with People, Frankel opened up about the intimate way that Bernon had proposed to her. “It was intimate,” Frankel revealed to the outlet at the time. “Just the two of us, on an island off of Florida. No makeup, no manicure, no ring photos. It was very simple and beautiful.”

Bernon and Frankel Briefly Split in October 2020





Play



Bethenny Frankel Plays 'Who'd You Rather?' Bethenny Frankel opened up about how she's doing after her recent breakup, and Ellen tried to set her up with a new man in a game of "Who'd Your Rather?" Find out which star won… among men including Jake Gyllenhaal, Bradley Cooper, Lenny Kravitz, and more! #BethennyFrankel #TheEllenShow #Ellen 2020-10-23T13:00:22Z

Before the couple got engaged, Bernon and Frankel had a brief split this past Fall. During an October 2020 appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Frankel explained the split, maintaining that there were no hard feelings.

“Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life — our lives — with ‘When are you getting engaged?’ ‘When are you having a baby?’ ‘When are you getting married?’” Frankel said at the time. “And I’ve just realized more in life, with people being more open and honest about their lives and what they want, that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow.”

Frankel continued, telling DeGeneres, “We have had a great, great relationship and I’m really happy. And not everything has to end badly. Some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative. It’s just life.”

In 2012, Frankel filed for divorce from her estranged husband, Jason Hoppy, after two years of marriage. Their divorce was finally finalized this year.

