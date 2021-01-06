Is Bethenny Frankel Back Together With Her Boyfriend?

Is former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel back with her ex-boyfriend, Paul Bernon? From the looks of these new photos, it certainly seems like it!

Recently, the pair was spotted in Miami, Florida, spending time together at friend Romero Britto’s art studio. On January 5, the artist posted a video to Instagram that showed Frankel’s daughter painting on a canvas. However, also featured in the video were Frankel and Bernon. Frankel was seen sitting on her ex’s lap, and the two looked quite intimate together. Britto also posted an Instagram story of Bernon and Frankel holding hands together in his art studio.

However, in Frankel’s Instagram stories from the day, she did not include any photos or videos of Bernon.

Bethenny Frankel Recently Announced Their Breakup

After a little over two years of dating, Frankel revealed in October 2020 that she and Bernon had split. This came as a surprise to many Bravo fans, as Frankel had posted many photos with her boyfriend over the summer. In late September, Frankel also talked to People about her summer of “nesting” with Bernon in The Hamptons. “He’s very solid, very together, very caring. We’re both sort of chill, believe it or not,” Frankel revealed to People about Bernon at the time. “People who know me say I’ve never seemed more clear, more calm or more settled. I’m happy with the life and business I’m building. If loving something means you’re going to be successful at it, it will be very successful because I really enjoy it.”

However, nearly a month later, the two had ended things. While making an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show, Frankel revealed more details about the breakup.

“I’m good,” Frankel said during her appearance, as noted by Entertainment Tonight. “Not everything works out and so many people have tried to define my life with our lives — when are you getting engaged, when are you having a baby, when are you getting married? I just realized more in life with people being more open and honest with their lives and what they want that everything doesn’t have to sort of end in a blue box and a bow. We’ve had a great, great relationship and I’m really, really happy. Not everything has to end badly, some things just don’t continue and it’s not negative, it’s just life.”

Bethenny Frankel Is Still Legally Married

During a September 2020 appearance on Watch What Happens Live, before Frankel had broken up with Bernon, she revealed to Andy Cohen that she is still legally married. While on the show, Cohen asked her, “Are you and Paul talking marriage?” In response, Frankel revealed, “Um, I’m still married.”

Frankel and her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy, got married in 2010 and split up in 2012. The two share a 10-year-old daughter named Bryn, and are currently in the midst of a nasty custody battle, according to People. While Frankel appeared on The Real Housewives of New York, she spoke at length about her divorce and relationship woes.

