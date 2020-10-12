Bethenny Frankel Splits from Paul Bernon

Former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel has split from her longtime boyfriend, Paul Bernon, according to Page Six.

A source told Page Six, “They broke up a couple of weeks [ago], and are saying it’s because of distance, but you know Bethenny.” The couple had been together for two years, and they met in 2018, after the death of Frankel’s ex, Dennis Shields, according to Page Six. Bernon lives in Boston.

From the looks of Frankel’s Instagram page, it didn’t seem like there was trouble in paradise. Frankel posed alongside Bernon in an August 18 photo for National Couple’s Day. In the caption, Frankel wrote, “As important as National Lemon Meringue Pie Day and National Mail Order Catalog Day are, I want to wish @pbernon a Happy #NationalCouplesDay 🍋👩🏻‍🤝‍👨🏼📦 #daysandconfused #betterdays.”

Frankel also shared another sweet photo of the two on July 29 for Bernon’s birthday. In her Instagram caption, Frankel wrote, “Happy Birthday Paul…have the most beautiful day ever. You are so loving and so loved…the rest of my sentiments, feelings, and wishes for you are deep & private, the way we like it…xoxo.”

Frankel Said There Was a ‘Lot of Love’ in Their Relationship

During an October 2019 interview with ET Online, Frankel opened up about her relationship with Bernon. “Biggy and Smallz are also our family. And they love my boyfriend — my dogs love Paul, Bryn loves Paul,” Frankel said about her dog and her young daughter with ex-husband Jason Hoppy, according to ET Online. “We all are a family unit, and there’s a lot of love. We’re very simple. We don’t go out a lot. We’re homebodies. You know, we like the activities, whether it’s apple-picking or cooking at home, or now we’ll be bathing the dog.”

Frankel continued, telling ET Online about life in Boston with Bernon. “I spend a lot of time in Boston. I consider myself lucky to have a home in both [New York City and Boston], and we both are back and forth, with the kids, go back and forth,” Frankel said to ET Online. “The city’s been amazing to me, the city does never sleep, but I like to sleep a little more.”

Frankel Is Still Legally Married to Her Ex-Husband

According to Page Six, Frankel is still legally married to her ex-husband, Jason Hoppy. Frankel revealed this information to Andy Cohen when she appeared on Watch What Happens Live last month. “I’m still married,” Frankel told Cohen while appearing on Watch What Happens Live. Frankel has been fighting for her divorce from Hoppy for nearly seven years now.

Though their divorce and custody battle has turned quite nasty over the years, when the couple first announced their split, Frankel told Us Weekly at the time, “This was an extremely difficult decision that, as a woman and a mother, I have to accept as the best choice for our family. We have love and respect for one another and will continue to amicably co-parent our daughter who is, and will always remain, our first priority. This is an immensely painful and heartbreaking time for us.”

