Former ‘Real Housewives’ Star Called ‘Petty’ After Unexpected Comments

Former “Real Housewives of New York” star Bethenny Frankel is being called out by her ex-boyfriend’s latest ex-girlfriend.

On the July 17 episode of the “Barely Filtered” podcast, Aurora Culpo spoke about her short-lived romance with Frankel’s ex-fiance, Paul Bernon.

“PSA guys: It’s not a good look to announce the breakup of your ex-boyfriend with his new girlfriend. It looks petty, it looks bitter, and it’s not your story to tell, but she did,” Culpo said.

Her comments come weeks after Frankel openly discussed Bernon’s new relationship on an episode of her own podcast — and announced that he and Culpo had already split. The information hadn’t been made public until Frankel shared it on the July 7 episode of “Just B.”

Culpo said that Frankel got the information from Bernon.

Paul Bernon & Aurora Culpo Dated for 2 Months

On her podcast, Culpo explained that she spoke about Bernon on her podcast — though kept him anonymous — because that’s part of what she does. Her podcast, after all, is about dating.

“I can’t be sorry for that,” she said.

“You gotta let me know that you don’t want to be spoken about at all. Otherwise, I can’t really help it if you don’t remain anonymous anymore, and I can’t really take responsibility for the way people in your past might feel about the way I talk about my anonymous boyfriend on my podcast,” she added.

Culpo and Bernon only dated for a couple of months before he broke things off. The two were photographed together a short time before a source confirmed the news to Us Weekly.

“He moved on very quickly after Bethenny,” a source told the outlet. Indeed, Frankel and Bernon are believed to have parted ways in March 2024.

Culpo was previously married to Michael “Mikey” Bortone. They share custody of their two children, Remi and Solei, according to The Blast.

Paul Bernon Dumped Aurora Culpo Following a Podcast Episode

Also on her podcast, Culpo explained why Bernon ultimately decided to end their relationship. She recalled the podcast that she did with her sister, Olivia Culpo, in which the former Miss Universe called him the “flavor of the month.” Evidently, this made Bernon feel bad.

Aurora Culpo admitted that she wished things with Bernon worked out but “unfortunately he dumped” her. It happened just after that podcast episode was released.

“The next day he calls me, and he says it’s not working. And, you know, I was disappointed. It never feels good to be broken up with, let’s be honest. Like it’s a bruise to the ego,” she said.

Fans reacted to the news — and to Culpo’s comments about Frankel — on Instagram.

“Why did he feel the need to go tell his ex that you guys broke up? That’s just so weird to me,” one person commented on a video clip from the podcast episode.

“Bethany was wrong on this one. You didn’t name drop. I don’t like the ‘think about the other woman,’ she was preaching. No one cheated and you were being respectful,” someone else said.

“It sounds like you’ve left behind two individuals who act more like children than adults,” a third comment read.

