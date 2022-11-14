Andy Cohen Reacts to Bethenny Frankel’s New ‘Real Housewives’ Podcast

Andy Cohen has some thoughts about Bethenny Frankel’s new “Real Housewives” rewatch podcast.

While speaking with Page Six in an interview published on Nov. 14, the Bravo host reacted to the former “Real Housewives of New York” star’s new podcast with iHeartMedia, called “ReWives.” The podcast features Frankel as she rewatches and discusses classic and iconic episodes of “The Real Housewives” with a guest by her side, such as Teresa Giudice’s table flip on season one of “The Real Housewives of New Jersey.”

“I was a little surprised,” Cohen told the outlet while at the Humane Society gala, “but again I was like, ‘Oh, this is good, good for you.’ The more ‘Housewives’ podcasts the better.”

According to Frankel, she says her “Real Housewives” podcast will be different than all of the other ones that are out there right now.

“I’m not really interested in a table flipping over, but what are the dynamics surrounding that? What does it mean?” Frankel told People in an interview published on Nov. 4. “It’s not talking about whether or not Shereé [Whitfield] got a seven-figure settlement in her divorce. It’s about, is she actually going to get that? And how do you mandate that?”

Frankel was a cast member of “The Real Housewives of New York” during seasons 1 through 3 and then returned for seasons 7 through 11.

Some of Bethenny Frankel’s Former RHONY Castmates Are Not Too Happy With the New Podcast

When some of Frankel’s former “Real Housewives of New York” costars caught wind of the news about her new podcast, a handful of them weren’t too pleased. Frankel’s former friend-turned-enemy, Carole Radziwill, even took to Twitter to air out her thoughts.

“Oh lordy…how original,” Radziwill wrote on Nov. 4. “But she did build her brand by trashing & mocking women specifically the HWs& Bethenny always returns to what she does best. I mean right out the gate she trash talks the other HW podcasts. Lol. Good luck to her. Somethings will never change.”

Luann de Lesseps also had some words for her former costar.

“It’s pretty sad and pathetic that she has to resort to Housewives because of all of her failed pivots since the Housewives,” Lesseps said during a Nov. 4 episode of Danny Pellegrino’s “Everything Iconic” podcast. “She’s tried everything other than Housewives and it doesn’t seem to work, and now she’s going back to Housewives. So it’s a pretty desperate scenario.”

Bethenny Frankel Has Responded to the Hate

As a result of the criticism, she’s been getting for starting a “Real Housewives” podcast, Frankel took to her Instagram stories on Nov. 13 to respond to the haters, according to Page Six.

“For those of you who don’t understand why I did it, because I get that I walked away, I didn’t want to be a part of it, it wasn’t what I thought I should be doing in my life, and I wasn’t proud of it,” Frankel said via an Instagram Story that was captured by Page Six.

The star continued, “This is my perspective, my story, my show, my experience, versus a situation where we didn’t control the editing, and we didn’t control the process, and we didn’t control who we surrounded ourselves with, and the trips we went on, we weren’t in charge.”

