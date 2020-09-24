Bethenny Frankel Dishes on Her Friendship With Dorinda Medley

During a September 23 interview with Entertainment Tonight, former Real Housewives of New York star Bethenny Frankel dished about her friendship with Dorinda Medley. Lately, the two have been spending a noticeable amount of time together, as fans have seen on both of their Instagram pages.

“We have gotten really much closer and it is better that we got closer not being on the show, because it means that it is not because of the show,” Frankel said to Entertainment Tonight. “And many friends are forged because of the show and then you get off and you are not interested in being friends with those people, so she and I, we are very good at giving advice to each other, life advice. I think she is a great person.”

On September 16, Medley posted a photo to her Instagram page of her and Frankel hanging out in New York City. In the caption, Medley wrote, “Schools back in session. #nyc #friendship.” Medley also showed off their friendship on her Instagram in a photo posted on July 25, as she pushed Frankel in a swing.

Frankel Revealed That She and Medley Are Working on a Project Together

During Frankel’s interview with Entertainment Tonight, Frankel revealed that she and Medley are currently working together on a secret project. “I am working on a project with her. You know, I have a production company and I think she would be great for a certain project and it is amazing,” Frankel told Entertainment Tonight. “I think it is the best thing that ever happened to her that she was let go, because she is sort of blossoming and coming alive. … She would have left but she did not realize it was time for her to leave, so for this time, it was time for her to leave and she did, and she is really happy and she is feeling herself right now, which is great.”

After Frankel did the interview, Medley posted a screenshot of the article to her Instagram page. In the caption, Medley wrote, “When you get knocked down and feel rejected it’s nice to have someone help build you up. She has so much going on but still is there for the ones who need her.”

Frankel Had Some Kind Words After Medley Announced She Wouldn’t Be Coming Back to ‘The Real Housewives of New York’

After Medley announced on Instagram that she would no longer be a part of The Real Housewives of New York, Frankel took to her own Instagram to post a photo and share some kind words about Medley. In the caption, Frankel wrote, “Every woman in this world wears a little sparkle, some in their dress, and some in their eyes. Use each moment to make another’s eyes sparkle and to warm a heart. Don’t let anyone or anything dull your sparkle. Don’t let the insecurities of others dull your sparkle. You will be missed…let the next chapter begin.”

On August 25, Medley wrote on Instagram that she would no longer be on The Real Housewives of New York. “What a journey this has been. I have laughed and cried and tried to Make it Nice…” Medley wrote in her Instagram caption. “But all things must come to an end. This was a great outlet for me to heal when my late husband Richard passed away. I have met so many interesting people and learned so much about myself, about life and about women along the way.”

