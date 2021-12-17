Bethenny Frankel Talks ‘Nightmare Divorce’ & the Reason She Didn’t Have a Prenup

Bethenny Frankel and her ex, Jason Hoppy, decided to split in 2012, but their divorce has been ongoing ever since. The former “Real Housewives of New York” star has been battling Hoppy for years, mainly over custody; the two share now 11-year-old daughter, Bryn.

“I’ve had a horrific, hall of fame, nightmare divorce. I’ve been struggling with talking about this for years — A, because it didn’t have a finish point and B, because I have a daughter. … [But] when do you share something so it can help someone else? … There’s nothing that I’m more of an expert on in the world than divorce,” Frankel said on the Tuesday, December 14, 2021, episode of her “Just B” podcast.

Frankel’s comments on her divorce come on the heels of news that things may finally be coming to an end. According to Page Six, the judge presiding over the case ruled in Frankel’s favor earlier this month, and Frankel no longer has to pay her ex child support.

“After having been awarded full legal custody of Bryn in 2020, she now has been awarded primary residential custody of Bryn as well. She is also no longer required to pay direct child support,” a rep for Frankel said in a statement, according to People magazine.

Hoppy decided to stand down and not fight the decision.

“This is not a Bryn issue or an issue that Bryn has with me. Therefore, I’m removing myself of this fight — for Bryn and my physical, emotional and mental health. I will not spend the remainder of Bryn’s childhood fighting as we share joint physical custody. Bryn knows I love her, I want her and I will always be available for our time together,” Hoppy told the judge.

And while Frankel hasn’t exactly been shy about sharing her outright anger toward her ex for the past decade of court battles, she is speaking out about divorce — and sharing why she didn’t get a prenuptial agreement.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethenny Said That the Idea of a Prenup Was ‘Embarrassing’

It seems obvious that when you’re in love with someone — and they ask you to marry them — the very last thing you think about is a prenuptial agreement. After all, why would this person who is madly in love with you ever stab you in the back, hurt you, or try to take your money?

Well, this is apparently what happened when Frankel and Hoppy got engaged. In fact, Frankel said that the thought of a prenuptial agreement was embarrassing.

“I’m trusting and I just don’t want to deal with this, and it was embarrassing. The word ‘prenup’ was embarrassing to me. It’s uncomfortable, it’s awkward. A contract when you get married? It’s an uncomfortable, awkward concept,” Frankel said on her podcast.

“If I had known that getting into marriage is the same as getting into business together with a business partner, my eyes would have been more open,” she added.

Rumor Has it Frankel & Paul Bernon Will Have a Prenup

Frankel and her boyfriend Paul Bernon got engaged back in March 2021, and they are planning on tying the knot. However, it sounds like Frankel learned her lesson the hard way during her first marriage, and both she and Bernon — who has plenty of money of his own — will want to protect themselves.

“She loves Paul more than anything and knows this is it, but she still feels they should have a prenup. She’s worth at least $80 million and wants to protect herself,” a source told InTouch, according to All About Real Housewives.

“Bethenny’s seen how money can destroy relationships, and she doesn’t want that happening to her and Paul,” the source added.

During her podcast, Frankel seemed to want to make sure to help others who may not be looking at their marriage from a logical perspective. “Don’t get into something if you don’t feel like it’s absolutely right,” Frankel said.

READ NEXT: Jason Hoppy Makes Surprise Move as Bethenny Frankel Reveals Bryn Has Anxiety