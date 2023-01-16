Real Housewives Star Calls Out ‘Comical’ & ‘Crazy’ Prince Harry Book

Bethenny Frankel was in stitches over the details about the royal family given in Prince Harry’s new memoir, “Spare,” and the former “Real Housewives of New York City” star joked that he should have named his book “Mention It All.”

Frankel posted a video on Instagram on January 6 sharing her reaction to what she felt was oversharing in Prince Harry’s memoir, which leaked to the public ahead of its scheduled release.

“Is it too late to change the name of Harry’s book to ‘Dirty Harry Laundry’?” she joked. “I mean it’s crazy! How much more? Are we going with Meghan [Markle] to get a pap smear? I mean, what’s next? Honestly, I feel like I’m going to be in a rectal exam with Harry and William.”

Frankel laughed, “We get it. We got it. I mean, what else are we gonna do? Like, high colonics with the royals?” She said everyone knows that “s*** went down” but that it’s their family business and every family has “crazy” stuff that happens. “I mean, it’s just so funny,” she said.

The former RHONY star said she was previously of the opinion that they should stop talking about the royals but now said she’s “really leaning in.” She continued, “Say more so I can say more… Keep it going. I want to hear what’s going to happen next.” Frankel clarified that she wouldn’t buy the book, though. “I will not pay the money,” she said. “We gave him a couple hundred million in cash and prizes, but no, it’s not enough. It’s not enough.”

Frankel then laughed that Prince Harry should have named his book “Mention It All,” after her iconic RHONY line. “I’m dying,” she added.

Bethenny Frankel Said She Previously Lost a Lot of Money Following Her Critical Comments of Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

Frankel opened up in the caption about her past criticisms of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle and how she came under fire from many people for saying “cry me a river” about their situation, as Huffpost reported.

The former RHONY star admitted that she “lost hundreds of thousands in deals” when she made those comments but that she was now “doubling down.” She wrote, “Racism exists in the world & perhaps in the monarchy. These two seem to have disliked their two years before exile. We get it. Many of us believe some of it.”

However, she continued that the media circus around the famous couple was now “comical” and that it put her in mind of babies who cry until they get picked up as they crave attention. “The good news is everybody wins,” she concluded. “Harry & Meghan did a smash & grab & the royals’ approval ratings are up. If that’s more important than family, then go with GOD.”

Prince Harry’s Memoir ‘Spare’, Which Is Very Critical of His Family, Was Leaked a Few Days Ahead of Its Release

Prince Harry’s book, set for release on January 10, was leaked early on January 5 and caused a media firestorm as he opened up about feuds with his brother, Prince William, and his brother’s wife, Kate Middleton. He also dragged his father, King Charles III.

Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace have so far refused to comment on Prince Harry’s claims, including those of getting physically assaulted by his brother, the BBC reported.

