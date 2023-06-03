Bethenny Frankel Calls Out Former Co-Star: ‘Take a Seat’

Bethenny Frankel fired a shot at her former co-star Ramona Singer on May 31 and told her to “take a seat.” The “Real Housewives of New York City” alums, who both joined the show back in its first season, have been frenemies for a long time now.

Frankel made the comments in the May 31 episode of her podcast “ReWives.” She brought up the “Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip” fifth season, which will be called “RHONY: Legacy” and will feature many of the RHONY icons, and said she was “happy for Sonja [Morgan] and Dorinda [Medley] and the girls.”

“But by the way, everybody trashes me after the fact,” Frankel added. “Ramona was on Jeff Lewis [Live] and he was like ‘Oh, who would you want [on Legacy]?’ And he mentioned a bunch of people and [Singer was like] ‘Meh, meh, meh.’ And he goes, ‘Bethenny?’ ‘Meh,'” she recounted.

Frankel went on to add that she has “ten texts” from Singer in her phone. “Hey would you do a podcast with us? Hey, if you’re looking for somebody to do your podcast… Hey, can I get business events? Avery [Singer] texting me, Avery inviting me,” Frankel listed all the messages she was getting from Singer.

“Stop texting me asking me for favors out of one side of your mouth when on the other side of your mouth you’re gonna go on Jeff Lewis and say ‘meh’ for me as a Housewife,” Frankel blasted Singer. “You f****** know I’m the GOAT, you’ve always begged for me to come back, take a f****** seat, okay, take a f****** seat.”

Bethenny Frankel Also Ripped Andy Cohen During the Same Podcast Episode

Frankel also put Andy Cohen on blast in the same podcast episode when she brought up comments that the “Watch What Happens Live” host made about her in his new book, “Daddy Diaries.”

The RHONY alum said he referenced her criticism of the announcement for RHONY’s future, which included a RHONY reboot with an all-new cast as well as a RHONY Legacy spinoff series. The spinoff didn’t end up materializing but Bravo went instead with the shorter RHUGT format for the Legacy women, but Frankel called it “boring.”

The Skinnygirl founder said that Cohen decided to call out her TikTok video about RHONY and accused him of asking “polarizing” and “provocative questions” written and vetted by producers and passed off as viewer questions. “But I can’t say something on a TikTok,” she shared. “No, I’m out of the Housewives, Andy… I’m not part of the Housewives cult anymore… Don’t f****** poke a bear.

Bethenny Frankel and Ramona Singer Have Fired Shots at Each Other in the Past

Frankel and Singer have had a rollercoaster past relationship since joining RHONY in season 1 and the two are often considered to be “frenemies.” Singer spoke about the cast of RHONY since Frankel left and said, “Even though Bethenny is a very strong character, she’s well received by the viewers, by us, she is basically — we all walk on eggshells around her,” she told ET Online.

“And listen, we still have our arguments, we still fight, but there’s a bond that’s different,” she added. “There’s something so special and unique. Very unique.”

Frankel’s latest comments were in reaction to Singer’s appearance on “Jeff Lewis Live,” which took place on May 23. On “Jeff Lewis Live,” Lewis shared that he was really excited about RHONY Legacy and asked Singer who she would have cast instead of Kristen Taekman, but Singer didn’t show much enthusiasm for his suggestions of Frankel, Carole Radziwill and Alex McCord.

