Has Andy Cohen Ended a Friendship With a Longtime ‘Real Housewives’ Star?

Andy Cohen shared his feelings about Bethenny Frankel‘s new podcast “ReWives” on the November 16, 2022, episode of his SiriusXM show on Radio Andy — and now, Frankel is responding.

“It’s Housewives but THIS time… I’m doing something totally different and on my terms. This is a new type of #podcast where I have deep and insightful conversations with unexpected thought leaders and celebrity friends, using the most iconic Housewives episodes as vehicles for hilarious and outrageous commentary on real topics,” Frankel captioned an Instagram post, announcing the new podcast.

Shortly thereafter, Cohen said that he was “a little surprised” that Frankel was doing a “Housewives”-related podcast, mainly because she’d been “trashing the franchise for the last three years.” During an appearance on Today, Frankel responded to Cohen’s comments about her new endeavor.

Frankel Said She Texted Cohen When the First Episode of the Podcast Came Out

Although Cohen admitted that he thought that the podcast idea was “good,” he did admit that he’s seen the way that Frankel has talked about the show and found it a bit surprising that she’d want anything to do with it.

“I was like, you know, she’s been talking about that it’s toxic and it’s this and every bad thing you can think of, she’s been quoted as saying about the show. And now, she’s doing a ‘Housewives’ recap podcast,” he said on his radio show. “I see her quotes, especially when they’re negative about the show,” he added.

While chatting with Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager on Today, Frankel talked about the private conversation she had with Cohen about the podcast.

“I texted him when it came out, and he said, ‘Oh fun, I’m glad to see you embracing the ‘Housewives,’ which definitely is because I’ve said I’m glad that I’m not there, which I am, but they’re not mutually exclusive. I’m glad that I’m not there; I also do get the right to talk about because I did it for a quarter of my life,” Frankel said.

Frankel & Cohen Are Still Friends

Despite Cohen’s seemingly harsh criticism of Frankel’s new podcast, it seems that he’s actually supportive of her — and the two are still friends.

“I think it’s a different show than what it was in the beginning. It’s evolved into something different, more big, more shiny, more dramatic than what we started with,” Frankel said on Today.

Although Frankel admits that she and Cohen haven’t talked about his comments, the two are friends and they do hang out together — often talking about “Real Housewives.”

Frankel left “The Real Housewives of New York” after season 11. She’s been pretty adamant about her decision to part ways with Bravo, and hasn’t wanted much to do with the franchise when it comes to her own participation. When it came to news that Cohen was casting for a new “RHONY: Legacy” series, Frankel made it clear that she wouldn’t be participating.

“The people who are doing it are not doing it because they just love it. People are doing it for either the money, the relevance, the fame or the street cred or what it can do for them. No one’s doing it because it makes them feel good and it’s healthy. And I have chose to live a healthier life,” Frankel said on the May 13, 2022, episode of her “Just B” podcast.

